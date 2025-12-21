Belal Zahran: “We are committed to providing advanced technological solutions that help participants manage their operations efficiently, flexibly, and sustainably.”

Cairo: Foodics, the leading provider of restaurant management and financial tech solutions in the MENA region, announced the renewal of its partnership with the Million Pound Menu Egypt show for the second consecutive year as the program’s official technology partner. This year, the reality show is being broadcast on ONTV, WATCH It, and CBC Sofra, offering participants the opportunity to showcase their ambitious ideas and projects to a group of leading investors in the food and beverage sector, with the goal of securing funding and expanding their market presence.

This sponsorship reflects Foodics’ ongoing role in empowering entrepreneurs in the food and beverage sector by providing the latest technologies to enhance operational processes and support participants during evaluations by investors in the program. Under this partnership, Foodics provides contestants with a complete set of technology-based restaurant management solutions, including systems for managing orders, inventory, and sales, as well as a suite of smart tools for monitoring and analytics. These tools help restaurant owners efficiently manage and improve operations both in the kitchen and front-of-house throughout the competition.

Foodics’ role goes beyond providing technical solutions; it also includes comprehensive training for all contestants’ teams on how to use the systems according to the nature of each restaurant concept. Intensive training sessions ensure readiness for smooth operations under pressure. The Foodics team is present on-site during the actual day of execution to provide direct technical and operational support, ensuring peak performance throughout all stages of the competition. This embodies Foodics’ mission and vision to empower entrepreneurs and build successful, sustainable businesses.

Belal Zahran, International managing director of Foodics Egypt and the UAE, said:

“We are proud to renew our partnership with the Million Pound Menu program for the second consecutive year, as it represents a powerful platform that supports entrepreneurs and fosters innovation within Egypt’s food and beverage sector. Foodics is committed to providing advanced technological solutions that help participants manage their operations efficiently and flexibly, enabling them to present a strong business model to investors and contribute to launching and developing sustainable, competitive projects.”

He added:

“This partnership aligns with Foodics’ strategy to empower entrepreneurs and support the growth of the food and beverage sector in Egypt and the region, enabling entrepreneurs to create scalable and competitive projects in a fast-evolving market.” He noted that this hands-on experience gives participants the opportunity to use tools already applied in managing thousands of restaurants in the region, enhancing their chances of attracting investors and achieving real growth after the program ends. He also emphasized that Foodics will continue investing in technologies and programs that provide entrepreneurs with practical tools for sustainable growth and contribute to the broader development of the F&B sector.

It is worth noting that Foodics is a leading provider of restaurant management and financial tech solutions. Foodics enables brands in F&B sector to control all their operations anytime and from anywhere. The Million Pound Menu program is one of the leading initiatives supporting innovation and entrepreneurship in the F&B sector in the Middle East. The program provides a competitive platform for participants to present their ideas and business plans to prominent investors in the sector, helping them achieve their goals and grow their projects through funding and support.