Cairo: Foodics, the leading restaurant operations and financial management platform in the MENA region, has announced the launch of “Forward Together” (قدّها مع بعض), a relief initiative designed to empower restaurant operators to adapt to rapidly evolving market conditions. The launch comes amid mounting pressures across the regional F&B sector, including rising supply chain costs and tightening profit margins, which are placing increasing strain across the industry.

In response, Foodics is introducing a comprehensive support package built around three key pillars: financial liquidity, revenue generation, and smarter decision-making.

Building on these pillars, Foodics is introducing a set of offerings as part of the initiative, including flexible payment terms on subscriptions (new and renewing) across markets, to help ease short term financial pressures on restaurant operators. The initiative also enables access to Foodics Online Website and Self Ordering Kiosk, as part of the digital ordering solutions, creating additional revenue streams for restaurants at no cost. And to support better decision-making and operational efficiency, Foodics is offering complimentary access to advanced AI solutions, empowering them with predictive insights. The period of the initiative is subject to Foodics’ terms and conditions.

Speaking on the initiative, Ahmad AlZaini, Co-founder and CEO of Foodics, said:“The F&B industry employs over a million in our region and is considered one of the private sector drivers across GCC and North African markets. This is the backbone of these communities. Today, operators happen to be navigating difficult conditions. At Foodics, we exist to help restaurants sustain growth. That mission is what drove us to build Forward Together. If we can play a role in keeping more doors open, then this is exactly where we need to show up."

Highlighting this further, Belal Zahran, Chief Revenue Officer at Foodics, added: “The F&B sector across our region continues to demonstrate strong growth potential, with markets evolving rapidly despite current pressures. In Egypt specifically, we are seeing a fast growing foodservice market, currently valued at around USD 11.83 billion, with increasing demand for technology driven solutions. This reflects a broader shift toward more efficient, tech enabled operations, where businesses are actively looking for ways to manage costs, improve performance, and unlock new revenue streams.”

The initiative will be rolled out across the GCC and Egypt, two of the region’s most dynamic foodservice markets. The GCC sector is valued at nearly USD 70 billion and is projected to exceed USD 121 billion by 2031, while Egypt’s market is expected to more than double over the same period, reinforcing the sector’s role as a key driver of employment and economic activity.

About Foodics

Foodics is the leading restaurant and payment tech company in MENA, with an innovative 360° SaaS ecosystem making it a pioneer in the regional F&B industry.

Through this expansion, Foodics launched “Foodics Pay” as a dedicated fintech entity specializing in financial and technology solutions, having officially obtained a license from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) to provide innovative financial services that support restaurants and merchants in full compliance with regulatory requirements. Foodics caters to every segment of the F&B sector from traditional dine-in restaurants, cafés, quick service restaurants, bakeries, food trucks through to cloud kitchens and non-food micro-retailers. Since its inception in 2014, it has successfully processed over 6 billion orders through the platform and raised a record USD 170m in Series C round, making it one of the most promising SaaS companies to emerge from the MENA region.

https://www.foodics.com/