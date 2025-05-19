Cairo: Foodics, the leading provider of restaurant management and financial tech solutions in the MENA region, has announced the launch of the third edition of "Pioneers ElScene”; a well-established community platform that brings together leaders of Egypt’s F&B sector to discuss the future of the industry, especially amid the rapid market changes and shifting consumer trends during the summer season. This strengthens the platform’s position as a key annual platform for business owners and entrepreneurs in the F&B industry.

This year’s community platform focuses on discussing the most important practices and changes related to the summer season and how to address them, highlighting the importance of leveraging technology and digital transformation to improve operational efficiency and support growth plans during one of the most critical seasons for the F&B sector. The platform also featured the announcement of a new solution, the launch of Foodics BI, an advanced tool that enables restaurant owners to gain a comprehensive view of their business through AI-powered reports.

Belal Zahran, International Managing Director of Foodics Egypt and UAE, said: "At Foodics, we believe the future of the F&B sector largely depends on its ability to adopt technology, especially during peak times like the summer season. Therefore, this year’s Pioneers El Scene is more than just a gathering; it is an invitation for decision-making and innovation, and an opportunity for restaurant owners to connect and exchange expertise."

He added: "Through the launch of solutions like Foodics BI, we reaffirm our commitment to providing smart and sustainable solutions that support sector growth, in line with our ambitious vision to empower every restaurant or café owner to manage their operations efficiently, anytime and anywhere, with reliable and flexible technological support. Believing that artificial intelligence is the future, we were keen to launch such a product to equip our clients with advanced analytical tools that support their decisions and meet their aspirations."

During the event, Foodics also announced the return of the “Foodics Folks” program with its second edition, the first hands-on training program dedicated to youth aged 18 to 21. The program aims to empower participants with the operational and management skills needed to work in the F&B sector. Foodics has invited all restaurants to participate in this program to play an active role in supporting and empowering the next generation of workers in the sector.