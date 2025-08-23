Riyadh – FlyNow Arabia Ltd. will showcase its eCopter at the upcoming Saudi Drone Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh. This follows a series of successful untethered flight tests with the company’s aircraft — a modular, fully electric eVTOL designed for personal and cargo transportation, as well as firefighting and medevac missions.

Commitment to Saudi Arabia

In 2024, FlyNow Aviation established FlyNow Arabia Ltd. in Riyadh as part of its long-term strategy to serve the Middle Eastern market. The company will set up a production facility in the Kingdom, with future Saudi-made eCopters serving both domestic and international markets. Later this year, FlyNow will conduct sandbox flights in Saudi Arabia as part of a joint pilot project with local and international participants aimed at developing and demonstrating the safe integration of eVTOL operations in low-altitude airspace. These steps align with the Kingdom’s vision for sustainable, high-tech mobility solutions.

eCopter Exhibition Prototype

FlyNow’s full-scale (1:1) eCopter prototype will be on display at the Saudi Drone Exhibition 2025, offering attendees a first-hand look at the vehicle’s modular and functional design. Built from the same lightweight carbon fiber materials used in the final aircraft, the mock-up reflects FlyNow’s focus on safety, simplicity, and cost-efficiency. Developed for short-range urban missions, the eCopter features a compact cabin that can be configured for either cargo or passenger use. Attendees will be able to sit inside the prototype and explore the interior layout, optimized for one passenger.

Virtual Reality Experience – Developed with FalconViz

The FlyNow booth will also feature an interactive virtual reality simulation, developed in collaboration with FalconViz, a Saudi-based leader in UAV-powered asset digitization and 3D mapping. Using a VR headset, attendees can discover what it feels like to fly in the eCopter while gaining a realistic impression of the cabin, flight behavior, and overall passenger experience. This offers a unique opportunity to experience the future of urban air mobility, without leaving the ground.

Panel Discussion with FlyNow Arabia CEO

Yvonne Winter, CEO of FlyNow Arabia Ltd. and President of Sky Alliance for Automated Air Mobility (SALAAM.earth), will join in a panel discussion at the Saudi Drone Exhibition 2025, sharing insights on the future of urban air mobility and the steps needed to integrate eVTOL technology, such as the FlyNow eCopter, into the region’s transportation ecosystem.

​Date: September 2, 2025

Location: Main Stage

Panel Discussion: How to unlock the potential of the low altitude economy for the Kingdom

Panel Moderator: Dr. James Morgan

Visit FlyNow at the Saudi Drone Exhibition 2025

September 1-3, 2025

Venue: Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center

Booth: B06

More information and registration: https://sadex-sa.com/

About FlyNow Aviation

FlyNow Aviation is revolutionizing the future of urban mobility with its fleet of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft called eCopter. These aircraft are designed to solve the growing issues of urban congestion and environmental degradation by offering an on-demand, fast, and efficient mode of transport.

The eCopter family includes one- and two-seater models for personal transportation, a cargo version with a 200 kg payload capable of carrying a standard Euro pallet, as well as dedicated firefighting and rescue models — offering maximum flexibility for diverse urban and regional applications.

FlyNow’s eCopters come with several advantages, including production costs up to 10 times lower than competing technologies, unparalleled energy efficiency enabling extended flight times and operational range, and minimal noise emissions, ensuring a seamless passenger experience and high public acceptance. The ability to operate large fleets profitably, coupled with rapid certification readiness, positions FlyNow as a leader in the quickly evolving urban air mobility market.

With these cutting-edge features, FlyNow is reshaping the way cities will handle air transportation, offering a cleaner, faster, and more sustainable alternative to traditional ground transportation.

Read more about FlyNow Aviation

FlyNow Aviation Contact Information for Media:

Iana Ponomarenko

Marketing

ip@flynow-aviation.com

About Saudi Drone Exhibition

The Saudi Drone Exhibition (SADEX) 2025 will take place from September 1–3, 2025, in Riyadh, under the patronage of the General Authority of Civil Aviation and with the full support of the World UAV Federation. SADEX serves as a premier platform for AI and drone professionals, high-tech decision-makers, and industry innovators from around the world.

Bringing together officials, industry leaders, investors, and experts from diverse sectors, the exhibition offers a unique environment to showcase the latest trends, explore next-generation drone technologies, and highlight AI-driven innovations. With a strong ambition the world’s most impactful and visionary matchmaking event, SADEX fosters collaboration and dialogue on the future of drones and their applications across industries.

Read more about Saudi Drone Exhibition

Saudi Drone Exhibition Contact Information for Media:

Omar Aldeeb

Digital Marketing Manager

pr@sadex-sa.com

About FalconViz

FalconViz, a Saudi-based leader in aerial data capture and 3D mapping solutions, provides end-to-end asset digitization and process digitalization services utilizing UAVs and advanced related equipment. The company delivers complete digital solutions to help clients address specific challenges in both large-scale projects and day-to-day operations. With expertise spanning surveying, mapping, inspection, and visualization, FalconViz supports industries such as construction, infrastructure, energy, and heritage preservation. By combining cutting-edge UAV technology with advanced data processing and visualization, FalconViz enables organizations to make better-informed decisions, improve efficiency, and optimize project outcomes.

Read more about FalconViz

FalconViz Contact Information:

info@falconviz.com