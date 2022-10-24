Riyadh: flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, won World Travel Award as the Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East for the 8th time in a row at a forum held in Amman on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

The World Travel Award comes after one month after flynas won the Skytrax award as the best Low-cost airline in the Middle East 2022 for the fifth time in a row and was rated as one of the top 10 low-cost airlines globally, which reflects flynas commitment and meeting the aspirations of its travelers, as well as achieving its strategy in growth and expansion under the title of “connecting the world to the Kingdom”.

flynas has maintained its excellence in the Aviation sector, in parallel with doubling its operations in 2022 after increasing its fleet to 38 aircraft and inaugurating 25 new destinations & routes in the Gulf region, Africa, Asia, and Europe. And rising passenger rates after the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Travel Awards was founded in 1993 as a prominent annual event to honor and celebrate excellence in all key sectors of travel and tourism. This year's award has been given based on a monthly vote by travel and tourism experts and reached 2.3 million votes. The participation numbers this year are more than any year of the World Travel Award history.

