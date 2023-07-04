Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, announced that it has welcomed two Airbus aircraft of the next-generation A320neo, representing the third batch of 19 new aircraft of the same model to be delivered in 2023, just a few days after the leading LCC signed an agreement with Airbus, during Paris Airshow, to purchase another 30 new A320neo aircraft, as part of plans to upscale its fleet.

Arriving from Toulouse, France, the two new A320neo landed at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, increasing aircraft received during 2023 to 7 (five of them are A320neo and two A330), and upscaling flynas fleet to 51 aircraft, up 96% in about two years, compared to its size of 26 aircraft in the first quarter of 2021.

On this occasion, Bander Almohanna, CEO and Managing Director of flynas, said, "Taking delivery of the second A320neo batch in less than a month, and within days of signing the new 30-aircraft agreement, is an affirmation of our relentless efforts to support our exceptional growth with a modern, comfortable, and fuel-efficient operational capability, equipped with cutting-edge technologies, in line with our growth and expansion strategy under the slogan 'We Connect The World to the Kingdom'".

"Upscaling our fleet with more of the next-generation A320neo aircraft demonstrates our commitment to keeping our leading position regionally and globally after flynas has been announced by the International Skytrax Organization as the 4th Best Low-Cost Airline in the world and the Best LCC in the Middle East for 2023, for the sixth time in a row, consolidating our ability to participate in achieving objectives of the National Civil Aviation Strategy to reach 330 million passengers and 100 million tourists, and increase the number of international destinations linked to the Kingdom to more than 250 destinations by 2030," he added.

The Board of Directors of flynas has agreed to increase the new aircraft orders to 250 aircraft, making flynas the largest low-cost carrier in the Middle East and North Africa region.

As the most advanced and most fuel-efficient single-aisle aircraft in the world, A320neo gives a push to flynas' performance in the field of sustainability and environmental protection.

flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1500 weekly flights and has flown more than 60 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations, in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.

