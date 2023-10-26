Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: flynas, the national air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the world and the Middle East, announced launching direct flights between Riyadh and Bahrain, the Bahraini capital, as of November 15, connecting the two countries in collaboration with Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority.

The new route will be operated with seven flights per week shuttling between King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Bahrain International Airport, adding the Bahraini capital to a growing list of regional destinations connected to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with daily flights from flynas, like Cairo, Dubai, Doha, and Amman, within its growth and expansion strategy launched early last year under the slogan “We Connect the World to the Kingdom” and in parrel with the broader efforts of tourism and aviation authorities in KSA, which aim to attract 100 million tourists annually by 2030 and to connect the Kingdom with 250 international destinations.

This step comes in line with the Memorandum of Understanding signed recently between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to promote the two kingdoms regionally and internationally as one tourist destination, which will reinforce the tourism industry growth and collaborations between the tourism entities in the two countries.

flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1500 weekly flights and has flown more than 60 million passengers since its launch in 2007, aiming to reach 165 domestic and international destinations, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The success of flynas was recognized with many international awards, including Skytrax International Award as the Best Low-cost Airline in the Middle East in 2023 for the sixth time in a row and the 4th Best LCC worldwide. It is the highest worldwide award in the aviation sector since its launch in 1999.

Meanwhile, flynas won the Best Low-cost Airline Award in the Middle East from the World Travel Awards in 2023 for the ninth year in a row.

In an assessment by the non-profit organization APEX, one of the most significant international airline associations, which included 600 airlines of various categories worldwide, flynas came in the four-star category, the highest category for low-cost airlines worldwide.

Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: www.flynas.com, the flynas app, the call centre (920001234), or travel agents.

