Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia : flynas, the national carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East and the world, announced launching a direct weekly flight between Jeddah and Ankara as of November 7, operating another direct route between the Turkish capital and the Kingdom, in parallel with the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques and the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 International destinations and to reach 330 million passengers and to attract 100 million tourists yearly by 2030.

After announcing the launch of a direct route between Ankara and flynas new operations base at Madinah Airport, the leading LCC will further enhance air connectivity with the Turkish capital with the weekly flight from Jeddah on Tuesdays.

flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1500 weekly flights and has flown more than 60 million passengers since its launch in 2007, aiming to reach 165 domestic and international destinations, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.

The success of flynas was recognized with many international awards, including Skytrax International Award as the Best Low-cost Airline in the Middle East in 2023 for the sixth time in a row and the 4th Best LCC worldwide. It is the highest worldwide award in the aviation sector since its launch in 1999.

Meanwhile, flynas was crowned as the best Low-Cost Carrier in The Middle East in 2023 by the World Travel Award (WTA), extending its winning streak of the prestigious aviation award to 9 years in a row since 2015.

In an assessment by the non-profit organization APEX, one of the most significant international airline associations, which included 600 airlines of various categories worldwide, flynas came in the four-star category, the highest category for low-cost airlines worldwide.

Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: www.flynas.com, the flynas app, the call centre (920001234), or travel agents.

