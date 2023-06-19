Paris Airshow: flynas, the Saudi air carrier and a leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, has firmed up an order with Airbus for 30 new A320neo Family aircraft valued at SAR 14 billion at the current list price, taking the airline’s total order with Airbus to 120 A320neo aircraft.

The agreement was signed at the Paris Airshow by Bandar Almohanna, flynas Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, and Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer & Head of International, in the presence of H.E. Saleh Al-Jasser, the minister of Transport and Logistic Services, Abdulaziz Alduailj, President of General Authority of Civil Aviation in Saudi Arabia, and Ayed Aljeaid, Chairman of the Board of NAS Holding.

This significant announcement reaffirms flynas' position as a key player in Saudi Arabia’s aviation industry and highlights the airline’s ambitious plans to keep expanding its fleet with the world’s most modern and fuel-efficient single-aisle aircraft. flynas has recently received several aircraft, as batch of 19 new aircraft to be delivered in 2023, increasing its fleet by 94% in the last 24 months to 49 aircraft, that include 32 Airbus A320 new, 13 Airbus A320ceo and four wide-body Airbus A330.

“This order is part of a SAR 32 billion order to purchase 120 aircraft from Airbus, in alignment with the Board of Directors’ approval to increase aircraft orders to 250 aircraft and with the National Civil Aviation Strategy to reach 330 million passengers and increase the number of international destinations linked to the Kingdom to more than 250 destinations by 2030. This reflects flynas' commitment to moving forward with its growth and expansion strategy under the slogan "We Connect The World to the Kingdom," which aims to reach 165 domestic and international destinations,” said Bander Almohanna, the Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of flynas.

“As we continue to grow receiving several awards for excellence in operations and customer services and invest in our offering, we are delighted to confirm our latest order with Airbus. The A320neo Family brings unmatched benefits to our passengers, offering exceptional operational performance and environmental benefits while helping us provide unique travel experiences at low-cost”. Almohanna added.

flynas is an all-Airbus operator and was the first airline in Saudi Arabia to acquire the A320neo. The leading LCC carrier in the MENA region currently connects 70 domestic and international flights, and since its launch in 2007, flynas has transported more than 60 million passengers. The addition of these new aircraft will support the airline’s growth plans as it continues to expand its international routes and destinations network.

The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies, including new generation engines, Sharklets, and aerodynamics, which together deliver at least 15 percent lower fuel burn and CO2 emission savings. With some 8,700 orders from 135 customers, the A320neo Family is the world’s most popular aircraft.

