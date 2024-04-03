Riyadh: – flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East and the world, celebrated taking delivery of the 50th aircraft out of an order for 120 A320neo aircraft from Airbus at a reception held at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, as the company moves ahead in its ambitious plan for growth, expansion, and increasing the fleet size.

Taking delivery of the 50th aircraft comes within an order to purchase 120 A320neo aircraft from Airbus with a value exceeding 32 billion riyals, which was at the time the second largest purchase of A320neo aircraft in the Middle East, as a strategic step for flynas that gives a clear indication of the extent of development and growth in different sectors in the Kingdom, notably the aviation sector.

This deal, in partnership with Airbus, has contributed to consolidating flynas position as a leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, and one of the top 4 LCC in the world. The company moves forward in its ambitious plans to double the fleet size after the Board of Directors approved an increase in purchase orders to 250 aircraft, in line with flynas strategic plan launched under the title (We Connect the World to the Kingdom), in parallel with the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques and the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 International destinations and to accommodate 330 million passengers and to host 100 million tourists yearly by 2030.

In parallel with upscaling flynas fleet, taking delivery of the new aircraft contributed to generating hundreds of quality jobs in the aviation sector directly and indirectly, as flynas recently announced the opening of applications in several programs, including the Future Pilots Program, Future Engineers Program, and the Cabin Crew Program for Saudi men and women.

This A320neo aircraft is the third of its kind received by flynas since the beginning of 2024, and it is due to receive other batches of aircraft during the year, reinforcing flynas' commitment to sustainability and environmental protection, as A320neo is considered the most advanced; environmentally friendly; and most fuel-efficient single-aisle aircraft worldwide.

flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1500 weekly flights and has flown more than 78 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations.

