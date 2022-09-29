Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: flynas, the Saudi carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, announced the launch of weekly direct flights from Riyadh and Dammam to Mumbai, starting from October 20, 2022.

Daily direct flynas flights will connect Riyadh with Mumbai, departing from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh back and forth. In addition, four direct weekly flynas flights from King Fahad International airport in Dammam will be departing on Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday starting from October 31, and reservations are now open through all flynas booking channels.

These routes came in light of flynas expansion strategy under the slogan launched recently under the title of "We Connect the World to the Kingdom," and after the growth achieved by the company in all its operations during the first half of 2022, in line with the strategic vision of the Civil Aviation Authority aims to double the capacity and reach 330 million passengers annually, from more than 250 destinations from around world by 2030?

flynas also announced the resumption of direct flights between Jeddah and Karachi starting from October 30 with three weekly flights, departing on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday. Furthermore, in addition to the resumption of direct flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to the Egyptian city of Sohag by three weekly flights starting from October 30, departing on Sunday, Monday, and Wednesday from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, in addition to flights on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh to Sohag International Airport.

flynas succeeded in scaling up its fleet to 38 aircraft in June 2022 compared to 25 aircraft in January 2021, an increase of 52%. Meanwhile, the number of passengers on its flights increased to about 4 million passengers during the first half of 2022, up from about 1.8 million in the same period last year, an increase of nearly 120%.

The Saudi carrier connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations and, since its establishment in 2007, has transported more than 60 million passengers.

Recently, flynas was ranked as the best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East in 2022 by Skytrax International Award for the fifth time in a row, after 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021. Also, It has been awarded the highest rating in the non-profit organization APEX' Official Airline Rating and ranked in the 4-star low-cost carrier category, the highest category of low-cost airline among 600 companies globally.

Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: www.flynas.com, the flynas app, the 24/7 call center (920001234), or travel agents.

-Ends-