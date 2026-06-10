From Al-Qassim to the World:

flynas will connect Al-Qassim with four international and domestic destinations in the first phase.

The leading LCC will be the first Saudi airline to operate flights from 6 different operational bases.

Riyadh – flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, announced the establishment of a new operations base at Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Al-Qassim in cooperation with the leading airports operator, Cluster2 company, making flynas the first Saudi airline to operate flights from six different hubs across the Kingdom.

As of next July, flynas will launch the first phase of this expansion, offering direct flights to five domestic and international destinations. The international network from Al-Qassim will include direct routes to Istanbul, Trabzon, and Cairo (Sphinx International Airport), as well as a direct domestic route to Abha and Dammam.

On this occasion, Bander Almohanna, CEO and Managing Director of flynas, said: “The launch of our new operations base in Al-Qassim reflects our commitment to enhancing air connectivity and represents a strategic investment in building an integrated national operating network that covers various regions of the Kingdom.”

“We are proud to be the first Saudi airline to operate flights from six different hubs across the Kingdom, further supporting our expansion goals and providing more travel options for our guests as well as contributing to achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Civil Aviation Strategy,” Almohanna stressed.

Eng. Ali Masrahi, CEO of Cluster2 Company, emphasized that the inauguration of flynas’ new operations base at Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Al-Qassim is a pivotal step within Cluster2’s strategic plans to enhance partnerships and build operating networks with partners to cover various regions of the Kingdom. This will be achieved by capitalizing on potential passenger demand and adding new domestic and international air routes, in fulfillment of the aviation program targets under the National Transport and Logistics Strategy to reach 330 million passengers by 2030.

In line with its strategy to connect the world to the Kingdom and provide more options for passengers, the leading LCC plans to gradually double the number of domestic and international destinations linked to Al-Qassim hub, adding to the existing operations bases in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah, and Abha.

flynas, the best LCC in the Middle East and a leading low-cost airline worldwide, is the first airline listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul). It operates 156 routes to more than 80 domestic and international destinations in 38 countries with more than 2,000 weekly flights. It has flown 110 million passengers since its launch in 2007, aiming to reach 165 domestic and international destinations within its growth and expansion plan, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.

Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: www.flynas.com, the flynas app, the call centre (920001234), or travel agents.