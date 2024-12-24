Operations Mark Saudi Carrier’s First Scheduled Services To South Asia

Jeddah, Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia – flyadeal is to launch scheduled flights to Pakistan’s commercial capital, Karachi, effective 2 February 2025, marking the start of a major international expansion drive by Saudi Arabia’s leading low-cost airline.

Effective 2 February 2025, Pakistan’s largest city and financial centre will be served twice-weekly from both the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and commercial hub of Jeddah. The new flights also herald flyadeal’s first scheduled services to Pakistan and South Asia.

Tickets are now bookable on the flyadeal mobile App, via the airline’s website www.flyadeal.com and through local travel agents.

Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: “Building on the strong cultural and historical links between the Kingdom and Pakistan, and acknowledging the demand for air travel given the commercial, pilgrim and family ties of both countries, it was just a matter of time before flyadeal opened its newest air corridor.

“I would like to applaud the Pakistani authorities and our planning team for working diligently to bring a new market into flyadeal’s family of year-round destinations, with more cities in Pakistan in the pipeline. Having successfully operated Hajj charters to Pakistan this year, the two new Karachi routes also mark our entry into South Asia for the first time with scheduled services.”

Added Greenway: “After developing a solid domestic operation across Saudi Arabia over the years, international growth is now our focus during 2025 for what will be an exciting year of expansion as more aircraft join the fleet.”

A number of destinations in South Asia, Europe, Middle East and North Africa are due to be inducted into flyadeal’s network over the next 12 months. Its growing international footprint supports the nation’s Saudi Vision 2030 to attract over 150 million domestic and international tourists annually within six years.

Just seven years old, flyadeal currently operates almost 30 domestic and international year-round and seasonal destinations in the Kingdom, Europe, Middle East and North Africa from its three main bases of Riyadh, Jeddah and the eastern province capital of Dammam.

In just 5 weeks’ time, beginning January 1, flyadeal will expand its Dammam operations with the launch of domestic flights to Najran, Tabuk and Yanbu. In addition, January 1 also marks the launch of flyadeal services from Riyadh and Jeddah to the Jordanian capital, Amman.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. Today, flyadeal is one of the youngest and fastest growing low-cost airlines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to destinations across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East and North Africa. The airline has carried over 30 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 aircraft – 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2026. By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet and network triple in number to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion makes the rapidly growing airline one of Saudi Arabia’s most desirable companies to work for.

