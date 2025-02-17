Jeddah, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA – In celebration of the upcoming Saudi Founding Day, national airline flyadeal has launched a bumper sale offering 500,000 domestic seats at one way fares for just SAR 99.

The promotion, which ends on 20 February 2025, provides a great opportunity for Saudis and expatriates to enjoy the rich cultural and historic diversity of the Kingdom’s towns and cities at attractive fares.

With 16 domestic destinations and a generous eight-month travel period – 1 March to 22 October 2025 – tickets are now on sale, bookable via flyadeal’s Mobile App, website www.flyadeal.com and through travel agents.

flyadeal currently operates scheduled domestic flights from its three main bases of Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to 13 cities across the Kingdom’s provinces. These are Abha, Al Bahah, Al Hofuf, Bisha, Gizan, Hail, Madinah, Najran, Neom, Qassim, Tabuk, Taif and Yanbu, with more planned to be introduced during 2025.

Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: “Pride and honour are two words that resonate with flyadeal. We take great pride in providing customers with a wide choice of travel options and are honoured to mark Saudi Founding Day by thanking our loyal customers and, indeed new ones, with our biggest promotion of 2025.

“We hope this will inspire travellers to enjoy a deeper connection with the Kingdom exploring such a diverse country and, of course, visit friends and families by taking advantage of our value fares.”

With Founding Day falling on February 22, the days leading up to this special occasion marking the establishment of the first Saudi state in 1727, are full of celebrations as Saudis embrace the Kingdom’s history through cultural festivities.

flyadeal currently operates domestic and international flights to around 30 year-round and seasonal destinations in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and, now, South Asia. By 2030, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, flyadeal expects to triple its network to over 100 destinations and more than 100 aircraft.

