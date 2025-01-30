Jeddah, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA – flyadeal, Saudi Arabia’s youngest and region’s fastest growing low-cost carrier, has joined IATA, the airline industry’s leading trade association.

Membership of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents an illustrious list of over 320 global passenger and cargo air service providers, followed a comprehensive process by flyadeal to secure IATA’s Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), the industry’s highest safety accreditation.

Celebrating the official membership, flyadeal CEO Steven Greenway and his management team hosted an IATA delegation led by Kamil Alawadhi, Regional Vice President Africa and Middle East, for a cake-cutting ceremony and new partner workshop at the airline’s headquarters in Jeddah.

IATA works to support and advance the aviation industry by developing global standards, advocating for policies that promote safe, efficient, and sustainable air travel, and providing essential services such as training, financial systems, and operational guidance. Through collaboration with governments, industry stakeholders, and international organisations, IATA helps shape the future of aviation, ensuring that it remains a vital driver of global connectivity and economic growth.

As a member, flyadeal is able to participate in a variety of IATA working groups relating to safety, flight and ground operations, sustainability and digital transformation, all of which the entire industry is collectively embracing. With flyadeal stepping up engagement with the travel trade, IATA membership will also enable quicker and more efficient agency payment processing through the association’s Billing Settlement Plan (BSP).

Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: “It’s an extreme honour for flyadeal to be welcomed into an industry institute that IATA is. The International Air Transport Association is steeped in history representing the interests of members with a single collective voice.

“As we’ve grown in stature, building our operations since our inception in 2017 to a considerable size that is continuing to develop at pace with operational safety our priority, it was inevitable IATA membership was a must-join body. We now sit alongside our full-service sister airline Saudia which has been an established IATA member for decades. As Saudia and IATA celebrate their 80th anniversaries this year, it is also a moment of pride for flyadeal to be part of the trade association in such a milestone year.”

Kamil Alawadhi, IATA Regional Vice President Africa and Middle East, said: "We are delighted to welcome flyadeal as the newest member of the IATA family. As a low-cost carrier, their inclusion highlights the importance of flyadeal’s contribution in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s rapid aviation growth and reinforces IATA’s role in representing airlines of all business models.

“Saudi Arabia has made remarkable progress in developing a world-class aviation sector, and flydeal’s membership reflects the country’s commitment to expanding connectivity and fostering sustainable industry growth. We commend the government’s vision for the sector, and IATA remains dedicated to working with all stakeholders in Saudi Arabia to support its ambitious aviation strategy ensuring a thriving industry that benefits travellers, businesses, and the broader economy.”

In November 2024, flyadeal cleared IATA’s Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), a stringent appraisal that covers an airline’s operational safety ensuring compliance to the toughest of rules and practices governing aviation protocols. These include aircraft engineering, maintenance, flight operations, inflight cabin services, ground handling, cargo and security.

flyadeal already adopts strict safety standards conforming to criteria set by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s principle aviation regulator, as well as authorities in countries where the airline operates and is set to fly to. IOSA is a further endorsement of operational safety.

In June, flyadeal will take its first official seat alongside fellow IATA members – which together constitute 81 per cent of total global air traffic – at the body’s annual general meeting being held in the Indian capital, Delhi.

flyadeal operates from three main bases of Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, serving almost 30 year-round and seasonal destinations across Saudi Arabia and selected Middle East, European and North African cities with a modern fleet of 36 Airbus A320 aircraft. During the next 12 months, flying options will increase significantly as the airline embarks on a major international expansion drive.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. Today, flyadeal is one of the youngest and fastest growing low-cost airlines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East, recognised for excellence in on-time performance that is consistently above the global industry average.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to destinations across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East and North Africa. The airline has flown over 30 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 aircraft – 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2026. By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet and network triple in number to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

About IATA

IATA (International Air Transport Association) represents some 340 airlines comprising over 80% of global air traffic.