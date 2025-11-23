Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: In a significant move reflecting its leadership in shaping the digital financial landscape in the Kingdom of Bahrain, FLOOSS, a pioneering provider of digital financing solutions licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain as an instant Islamic finance company, has announced an increase in its standard financing limit. Going from BD 1,500 to BD 2,500, the repayment period has also been extended from 18months to 36 months.

This move demonstrates FLOOSS’ commitment to delivering immediate tangible benefits to its customers. Thanks to the higher financing limit of BD 2,500, customers can meet financial aspirations when it comes to covering important expenses or seizing consumer opportunities. At the same time, the extended repayment period of up to 36 months offers unprecedented convenience, allowing customers to efficiently manage their budgets, reduce their monthly payments, and easily handle their financial obligations.

Special Offer: An Exclusive Financing Experience

FLOOSS has also launched a new Special Offer, the feature available appears to a selected group of eligible customers based on an Flooss platform criteria. that provides special customers an additional financing amount upto BD3000. Eligible customers can structure their financing through the FLOOSS app, enjoying complete control and flexibility in their financial planning.

Strategic Move Enhancing Bahrain’s Digital Financial Experience

Commenting on this development, Mr Fawaz Ghazal, CEO of FLOOSS stated: “Raising our financing limit to BD 2,500 and extending the repayment period to 36 months is a pivotal step in Flooss’ evolution. This enhancement reflects what our customers have been asking for — greater flexibility, larger ticket sizes, and financing that adapts to their real needs. We are re-engineering our digital ecosystem to match those expectations, delivering a frictionless and more powerful financial experience. These advancements further reinforce FLOOSS’ position as the market leader in digital financing, setting the standard for innovation and customer-centric financial services in the region..”

He added: “The Special Offer further elevates our value proposition. It introduces a new tier of personalized, Sharia-compliant financing designed to give qualified customers more capacity and more control, without compromising our commitment to responsible lending. This is Flooss advancing financial access with smarter products, stronger capabilities, and a customer-first mindset.”

It is noteworthy that FLOOSS Bahrain B.S.C. (Closed) is the first digital finance company licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Today, FLOOSS continues to lead regional fintech growth by delivering innovative, fully digital financial services that raise the bar for speed, accessibility, and Sharia-compliant financing.

About FLOOSS:

FLOOSS is the first instant digital financing app in the Kingdom of Bahrain licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain as a financing company. Changing the game, FLOOSS provides digital finances without the hassle of paperwork, lengthy processes, and approvals. Financing applications can be done anytime, anywhere.

FLOOSS aims to address the challenges of traditional finance application methods, which are often cumbersome, inconvenient, and time-consuming, sometimes taking weeks for approval. With FLOOSS, you can always enjoy clarity, transparency, and complete awareness of your financial situation.

Apply for a finance today via Android and iOS.

Website: www.FLOOSS.com

FLOOSS Bahrain B.S.C. (Closed)