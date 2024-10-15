Dubai, UAE: FLC Marketing Group, an award-winning integrated shopper and experiential marketing agency, continues to solidify its position in the GCC market delivering consistent excellence and continuous growth through consumer centric creative campaigns. Celebrating a significant milestone in its 15-year journey, FLC Marketing Group optimistically looks forward to capitalise on the growth of GCC’s retail industry and dynamic shopper landscape perfecting the title of the experiential marketing powerhouse in the region.

Founded in 2009 in the UAE, under the progressive and visionary leadership of Adriana Usvat and Ganesh Iyer, the agency has expanded to key geographies like KSA and India. With successful curation of more than 1,000 campaigns, FLC continues to offer its client portfolio with cutting-edge innovative campaigns to build and grow market share across GCC markets.

To mark the 15th anniversary, the team has recently moved to a new state-of-the-art office headquartered in Dubai championing four dynamic business verticals - Shopper Marketing & Brand Activations, Events & Exhibitions, Social Media & Influencer Management and Content Production, to cater to the unique needs of local and global companies aiming to expand into the GCC markets. The agency's thorough understanding of local markets and consumer behaviour, allows it to craft campaigns that resonate with target audiences, ensuring a smooth and successful market entry for brands.

Highlighting the agency’s commitment to driving success through result-oriented campaigns for clients, Adriana Usvat, Co-founder and Managing Partner of FLC Marketing said, “At FLC, we have continually adapted to meet our clients’ evolving needs, asserting our omnichannel expertise in the ever-changing marketing landscape. Our in-depth knowledge of the GCC region, combined with a team committed to delivering ROI-centric and data-driven campaigns, has earned us the status of trusted partners, helping our clients bring their campaigns to life.”

Emphasising on FLC’s client-first approach, Ganesh Iyer, Co-founder and Managing Partner of FLC Marketing shared, “Our mission has been to deliver customized solutions that boost brand visibility beyond traditional methods as clients today seek partners who understand their brand goals and navigate regional nuances. With a clear focus on Return on Engagement (ROE), we strive to leverage innovative technology in delivering experiential marketing in our markets”

Revolutionizing the ever-growing experiential marketing sector, FLC Marketing group stays committed to providing creative campaigns and excel in client delivery. A client retention rate of above 85% highlights FLC’s unwavering dedication to excellence and leadership in the retail marketing industry.

Know more about FLC Marketing and its services at https://flc-me.com/

About FLC Marketing Group:

FLC Marketing Group is an Integrated Shopper & Experiential Marketing Agency, offering end-to-end strategy, design and execution solutions. The brand brings in expertise and a proven track record of delivering results to MNC and Regional brands across markets. The brand curates innovative marketing strategies, delivers exceptional production services, and leverages digital platforms to build meaningful connections with audiences. Established over 15 years ago, FLC Marketing has successfully executed more than 1,000+ campaigns for over 75+ prominent global brands, including Huawei, Samsung, Hisense, P&G, Henkel, Nestle, Pepsi, Aujan Coca-Cola, Philip Morris, Pernod Ricard, Diageo, Mondelez, IFFCO, Estee Lauder to name a few.

