Dubai, UAE – POCO, a popular technology brand among the world’s young techies, held the global launch of POCO F4 and POCO X4 GT in the UAE, showcasing their latest devices with best-in-class chipsets that deliver powerful performance while remaining budget-friendly.

POCO F4 offers all the strength of a flagship smartphone plus efficient power consumption. Powered by the Snapdragon® 870 flagship processor, POCO F4 brings to the table the brand’s highest frequency prime core yet. POCO X4 GT is an affordable performance speedster optimized for efficient and smooth performance in all aspects of gaming and entertainment. POCO X4 GT is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, giving users best-in-class power efficiency while reaching new heights in processor performance.

“POCO’s flagship products have always required best-in-class performance on all fronts, and as we present POCO F4 and POCO X4 GT, we’re confident that we’ve achieved just that. We are excited to venture forward with the Snapdragon® 870 and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipsets,” said Angus Ng, Head of Product Marketing at POCO Global. “Meeting the highest standards for top-quality entertainment while maintaining competitive affordability, is the approach that embodies the POCO experience.”

POCO F4 is equipped with the Snapdragon® 870 flagship chipset and features a 7nm processor with 5G support [1]. The device has POCO’s highest frequency prime core running at 3.2GHz. POCO F4’s processing power offers shortened app loading times, supporting high graphic games and a smooth scrolling experience on web pages and apps. High-level performance is sustained with its 3,112mm² super big vapor chamber by upgrading to LiquidCool Technology 2.0. POCO F4’s flagship-level LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 ROM enable faster data access, and is great for multitasking between demanding applications.

POCO F4 is the thinnest model to date in the POCO lineup. The device boasts a 6.67" E4 AMOLED screen and an ultra-tiny 2.76mm DotDisplay, one of the smallest in the industry. The flagship-level display features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate for lower response latency. With a screen peak brightness of 1,300 nits, POCO F4 ensures every moment is displayed at its ideal value for detail and contrast. Dual speakers, verified with Dolby Atmos, add to the immersive experience by delivering dynamic and crystal-clear sound. Its immersive user experience and high-performance functionality make it the most cost-effective device in terms of offering across-the-board strength in the flagship segment.

POCO F4’s triple rear camera setup features the first-ever addition of optical image stabilization (OIS) on the device’s 64MP main camera. This delivers clear and sharp photos even in low light, for near-perfect digital replicas of the moments that are captured. Accompanying the 64MP main camera is an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. Together, this triple array captures even the finest details. POCO F4’s 4K-equipped camera setup comes with tons of fun and convenient features, including Panoramic Selfie Mode, Night Mode, AI Skyscaping 4.0 and AI Erase 2.0.

POCO F4 comes with a 4,500mAh (typ) battery and a 67W turbo charging, taking only 38 minutes to fully charge [2]. With 100% battery power, it offers up to 10 hours of gaming, 21 hours of video playback and 119 hours of music playback [3]. The device utilizes Middle Middle Tab (MMT) technology, a method of fast charging that circuits electric currents into two split directions for improved charging speed and stability, sustaining the highest level of performance over long periods of time.

POCO X4 GT carries the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset and advanced TSMC 5nm processor, giving users fast performance while maintaining low power consumption and avoiding overheating. POCO X4 GT offers flagship-level LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 ROM, making this device one of POCO’s fastest for RAM and storage, and extremely adept in supporting high-frame-rate gaming. The LiquidCool Technology 2.0 cooling system can keep the SoC cool and maintain smooth performance, allowing users to push the device to the limit.

Available for the first time on a POCO device is POCO X4 GT’s innovative 20.5:9 LCD display ratio, making the device comfortable to grip and easy to hold. Offer one of the best LCDs on the market, it comes with POCO’s first LCD True Display. The display color temperature adjustment is contingent upon external environmental light conditions, allowing comfortable viewing. To provide a comfortable viewing experience, POCO X4 GT enables hardware-level harmful blue light reduction by up to 30% [4]. POCO X4 GT brings one billion colors and supports DCI-P3 wide color gamut for sharper contrast and richer detail on-screen.

POCO X4 GT charges its 5,080mAh (typ) high-density battery quickly and safely with 67W turbo charging, powering up to 100% charge in just 46 minutes [5]. In a 6-min wash-up, it can be charged up to 25%, and after a 30-min workout it will juice you up to 85% [6]. Aided by Middle Middle Tab (MMT) technology, it enables you to game for more than 90 minutes with just 10 minutes of charging [7].

Sporting a versatile triple rear camera setup and Dolby Atmos® stereo speakers, POCO X4 GT doubles as a 4K camera with convenient and cool features that help users reach their creative potential. Featuring a 64MP main camera, a 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera, to capture every detail, near or far. And for high-quality selfies, the 16MP front camera has users well-covered. Coming with 19 stellar vlog templates pre-installed, as well as the Drafts function, users will be able to film and edit quality content from the get-go.

True to their nature offering devices with some of the best technology on the market, POCO adds one more service to both POCO F4 and POCO X4 GT. Users can enjoy the premium after-sales service, which offers a one-time free screen repair service during the first 6 months after purchase.

Product Availability

POCO F4 comes in three stunting colors: Night Black, Moonlight Silver and Nebula Green. Available in one variant: 8GB+256GB. It is available from 25 June 2022, with prices starting from AED 1,499 from official e-commerce channels, Noon and Amazon.

POCO X4 GT will be coming soon and will be available in three colors: Silver, Black and Blue. This model will have two variants: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, with prices starting from AED 1,249**.

**Price and availability in Ecommerce channels Amazon and Noon from 25 June 2022. Please refer to po.co for product availability and detailed sales information for your region.

*Disclaimer

*[1] 5G connectivity may vary based on region availability and local operator support.

*[2] 4,500mAh is the typical value. Based on test results from Internal Labs. Actual battery life may vary.

*[3] Data is based on internal testing. Actual results may vary.

*[4] Data is referred to as the ratio of 415-455nm in 400-500nm blue light amount and calculated by comparing with POCO X3 GT in internal lab, and the actual result may vary.

*[5] 5,080mAh is the typical value. Based on test results from Internal Labs. Actual battery life may vary.

*[6] Data is based on internal testing. Actual results may vary.

*[7] Data is based on internal testing. Actual results may vary.

About POCO

POCO is an independent young brand born out of Xiaomi Corporation. As of now, POCO has entered more than 96 global markets. In 2021 alone, total shipments of POCO smartphones reached 23 million.

Currently, POCO has an independent product, sales, and marketing team, and shares resources from Xiaomi in manufacturing and after-sales. POCO is a consumer technology brand, based on the philosophy of "Everything you need, nothing you don't" with a key focus on its POCO fans' requirements and feedback. It is built on the relentless pursuit of technology that its fans truly need, therefore democratizing decision-making and continuous product updates to keep evolving.