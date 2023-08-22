Muscat, Oman: Fisheries Development Oman (FDO), a leading entity in the development of Oman's fisheries sector, is proud to announce the launch of the "Acila" to the fleet of its subsidiary, Oman Pelagic. This remarkable vessel, built to the highest international standards, is a testament to FDO's commitment to sustainable fishing practices and the economic growth of Oman's fisheries sector.

The "Acila" is a cutting-edge Fishing Vessel constructed in 2023, proudly sailing under the flag of Oman. It is the 792nd creation of the renowned Zamakona Shipyard in Pasaia, commissioned by the esteemed Omani state-owned company, Oman Pelagic.

Measuring an impressive 84 meters in length, the "Acila" boasts a hold capacity of 1,800 cubic meters, making it ideal for operations in the Indian Ocean, where it will target various tuna species in international waters. The vessel's propulsion system is powered by 2 x Guascor Energy SF480TA-SG engines, each providing 1250 kVA, and a Guascor Energy SF360-SP engine with a 360 6:1 reduction gearbox, delivering 1120 HP for auxiliary purposes. These engines, known for their efficiency and reliability, minimize fuel consumption even in the harshest conditions.

"The 'Acila' embodies our commitment to sustainable fishing practices and showcases our dedication to maintaining the highest quality standards in the industry," stated Eng, Nabil bin Salim Al Bimani, Group CEO. "With this investment, we reinforce Oman's position as an attractive destination for local and international investors seeking growth opportunities in the aquaculture sector."

Oman Pelagic CEO, Dawood Al Wahaibi said, “With a gross tonnage of 2480t and a DWT of 1900t, the vessel is designed to operate efficiently, maximizing catch potential while minimizing environmental impact. This aligns perfectly with FDO's core values, focusing on responsible use of renewable resources such as biomass and small pelagic fish, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the fishing industry in Oman”.

FDO is partnered in these developments by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and Water Resources in promoting the sustainable exploitation of Oman’s precious Fisheries resources for the benefit of future generations in Oman, extending the maritime heritage of Oman’s fishermen and fisherfolk.

The Sultanate of Oman has a long maritime history as a trading nation between Eastern Africa, the Indian sub-continent and the Arabian Gulf states. Oman’s 3,165-kilometer coastline gives Omani fishermen access to both the Sea of Oman and the Arabian Sea and a wide range of both demersal and pelagic fish species. Oman is the only net exporter of fish products in the GCC and has ready access to the growing GCC markets, notably UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as worldwide markets for quality seafood products.

The "Acila" is not just a vessel; it symbolizes the future of Oman's fisheries, exemplifying innovation, sustainability, and economic development.

“It is a significant step towards diversifying Oman's economy and harnessing the immense potential of its fisheries sector, in line with the Vision 2040 objectives of Food Safety and Security for the Sultanate of Oman”, added Eng. Nabil Al Bimani.

About Fisheries Development Oman (FDO)

Fisheries Development Oman (FDO), the investment arm of Oman Investment Authority (OIA) in the fisheries sector, was established with a view to developing this key sector in the Sultanate by investing in profitable projects that could highlight its economic value to investors. FDO seeks to explore and invest in local and international opportunities and demonstrate the sector’s profitability and sustainability at a global scale, utilizing the Sultanate’s competitiveness in global markets.

Sustainability holds a crucial position in the business strategy of Fisheries Development Oman. The company strongly emphasizes the responsible use of renewable resources such as biomass and small pelagic to ensure the long-term sustainability of the fishing industry. FDO remains dedicated to driving economic development while preserving the environment, in line with its commitment to the community and shareholders.

