Investment opportunities in Oman’s fisheries sector captivate international buyers and investors.

FDO’s participation showcases cutting-edge technology, eco-friendly practices, and new global partnerships.

Muscat, Oman – Fisheries Development Oman (FDO), a pioneer in advancing Oman's fisheries sector, is proud to announce its successful participation in the Seventh Global Fishery Forum & Seafood Expo Russia 2024, held from September 17–19 in St. Petersburg. The event showcased FDO’s unwavering commitment to sustainable fishing practices, cutting-edge processing and logistic facilities, and enticing investment opportunities, solidifying its position as a global leader in the seafood industry.

Drawing the attention of over 30,000 visitors from over 70 countries, the expo gathered industry leaders, investors, and traders from around the world, creating a dynamic space for networking, collaboration, and business development. FDO and its subsidiaries—SIMAK, Marsa Al Duqm, Blue Waters, and Oman Pelagic—highlighted the diverse range of Omani seafood products and services, attracting substantial interest from key players in the industry.

Salim Al Mamari, Investments Director of FDO, commented, “Our participation this year was a resounding success. We had the opportunity to engage with numerous potential partners and investors, further elevating Oman’s reputation as a major fish producer and exporter. The event reinforced our commitment to sustainability and highlighted our innovative investments in aquaculture and fishing technologies, setting the stage for future growth.”

FDO's exhibition showcased an impressive portfolio of fresh and frozen seafood, state-of-the-art processing technologies, and sustainable fishing methods. Presentations and discussions at the FDO booth drew considerable attention, particularly to Oman Pelagic’s advanced fishing vessels and Blue Waters’ aquaculture technologies, which were lauded for their eco-friendly and efficient production processes.

SIMAK’s state-of-the-art seafood processing facility, located in the Duqm Special Economic Zone, was a key attraction at the expo. SIMAK produces over 100 million cans annually, with a processing capacity of 30,000 tons, positioning itself as a global leader in sustainable seafood processing. Visitors were impressed by the eco-friendly practices adopted, including solar energy utilization and water conservation efforts. Located near major ports, SIMAK ensures fast, efficient distribution to international markets, and its demonstration of high-grade seafood products at the expo led to several inquiries from European buyers looking for sustainably sourced products and white labeling opportunities.

OSARA highlighted its presence by showcasing a variety of Omani shrimp products, drawing significant attention from Russian and European markets. OSARA takes pride in supplying premium and sustainably farmed shrimp from the Arabian Sea coastline of Oman. The OSARA shrimp farm spans over 700 hectares and is designed to produce over 10000 tons of Pacific White Shrimp annually. The facility benefits from an ample supply of pristine seawater, untouched by industrial or chemical activities, which enhances product safety and quality. OSARA’s commitment to responsible aquaculture practices and high environmental standards resonated with global buyers, sparking discussions about future collaborations. OSARA has been instrumental in solidifying FDO's reputation as a leader in sustainable shrimp farming and expanding Oman's footprint in international seafood markets.

Marsa Al Duqm presented its cutting-edge development of Oman’s largest fishery port, set to be fully operational by 2026. The 7.5-square-kilometer port will feature a 10.5-meter dredged channel and modern infrastructure, including a fishing harbor, processing and packaging units, and cold storage facilities. Attendees were particularly impressed by the port’s potential to enhance operational efficiency and drive economic development within Oman’s fisheries sector. Marsa Al Duqm’s infrastructure is expected to streamline the logistics of seafood distribution, solidifying Oman’s position as a leading exporter of high-quality seafood.

Blue Waters, FDO’s aquaculture subsidiary, captivated audiences with its advanced aquaculture technologies. With a capacity to produce over 5,000 tons of marine finfish annually and 21 million juveniles, Blue Waters ensures a steady supply of high-quality, nutrient-rich seafood. The subsidiary’s focus on environmental responsibility was a highlight, with sustainable aquaculture practices that meet international standards. International investors and stakeholders at the expo expressed strong interest in collaborating with Blue Waters to expand sustainable seafood production globally, particularly in regions focused on eco-friendly seafood sources.

Oman Pelagic showcased its modern commercial fishing fleet, equipped with cutting-edge vessels. Specializing in pelagic species such as tuna, the company’s vessels are certified for high-seas navigation and feature ultra-low temperature freezing capabilities, ensuring premium product quality. Oman Pelagic’s demonstration of sustainable fishing methods and advanced vessel technology caught the attention of global buyers, especially those in Europe and Asia. The company's emphasis on maximizing efficiency while minimizing environmental impact was a key talking point, leading to discussions on future collaborations to bring Omani pelagic species to new international markets.

Sultana Al Jardani Business Intelligence Lead at FDO, added, “The level of interest in Oman’s fisheries sector was overwhelming. This platform allowed us to present Oman’s diverse marine resources and showcase the tremendous potential for international partnerships. The response from global stakeholders was incredibly positive, and we anticipate fruitful collaborations that will drive sustainable growth in the sector.”

Throughout the event, FDO engaged with international buyers and investors, positioning Oman as a promising destination for aquaculture and fisheries investment. With a strategic focus on environmental responsibility, FDO continues to champion Oman’s vision of sustainable economic diversification by leveraging the country’s natural marine wealth and promoting job creation within the fisheries sector.

FDO’s participation in the Global Fishery Forum & Seafood Expo Russia 2024 aligns with the government’s strategy to diversify Oman’s economy and to position its fisheries sector as a global leader in sustainable seafood production.

About Fisheries Development Oman (FDO)

Fisheries Development Oman (FDO), the investment arm of Oman Investment Authority (OIA) in the fisheries sector, was established to develop this key sector in the Sultanate by investing in profitable projects that could highlight its economic value to investors. FDO seeks to explore and invest in local and international opportunities and demonstrate the sector’s profitability and sustainability at the global level, utilizing the Sultanate’s competitiveness in global markets.

Sustainability holds a crucial position in the business strategy of Fisheries Development Oman. The company strongly emphasizes the responsible use of renewable resources such as biomass and small pelagic to ensure the long-term sustainability of the fishing industry. FDO remains dedicated to driving economic development while preserving the environment, in line with its commitment to the community and shareholders.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Fisheries Development Oman

e-mail: communication@fdo.om