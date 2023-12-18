Abu Dhabi: The newly opened Centre operated by VFS Global, was inaugurated on 18 December 2023 by Ms. Soumya ZELMAT, Consul of France in Abu Dhabi. France visa applicants can now visit this Centre located at The Mall - World Trade Centre, Khalifa Bin Zayed the 1st Street, which offers enhanced comfort and convenience.

All visa applications for France in the United Arab Emirates will be handled at this spacious Center operated by VFS Global in Abu Dhabi and will also serve the 7 Emirates through the "Visa At Your Doorstep" service. This optional service (with additional fees) enables applicants to apply directly from their home or workplace without travelling to the VFS Global France Visa Application Centre. Applicants will therefore have the choice of submitting their application directly at the VFS Global France Visa Application Centre in Abu Dhabi or using the optional "VAYD" service.

Commenting on the launch of the new Centre, Ms. Soumya ZELMAT, Consul of France in Abu Dhabi, said, “The opening of this new visa centre entirely dedicated to France reaffirms our commitment to facilitating exchanges between France and the UAE by providing efficient and transparent services to all those wishing to visit France, which this year again, is the most visited country in the world. We understand the importance of facilitating international travel for tourists, students, business people, and families, and we are committed to providing a smooth and hassle-free visa application experience in all 7 Emirates”.

Ms. Monaz Billimoria, Regional Head, VFS Global, added, “The launch of the first stand-alone France Visa Application Centre in the country highlights the growing demand for France as a destination, be it for business or leisure. We have witnessed a 45% growth in France visa applications in the UAE as of November 2023 vs November 2022. We are excited to welcome applicants to these new premises and thank the Embassy of France in Abu Dhabi for their support.”

The premises feature a spacious waiting area, state-of-the-art biometric facilities, and a dedicated space to promote France as a destination, providing applicants with key information ahead of their travels.

Travellers visiting this centre can also choose from a range of our optional services, such as courier return service to receive processed passports at home, Prime Time to submit applications outside business hours, visa assistance and form filling from trained professionals, among others.

Those looking for a more personalised service can also opt for the Premium Lounge to receive end-to-end assistance throughout the process in a plush ambience.

Applicants to the remaining Schengen countries in Abu Dhabi are requested to continue visiting the Joint Visa Application Centre in World Trade Centre Mall to submit their documents.

About VFS Global

VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions. VFS Global is the trusted partner of 70 client governments, operating a global network with more than 3,300 Application Centres in 149 countries. The company has processed over 274 million applications since its inception in 2001. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, enabling them to focus entirely on the critical assessment task. VFS Global has its headquarters in Zurich/Switzerland and Dubai/United Arab Emirates.

VFS Global is majority-owned by funds managed by Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager. The Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation and EQT, a global investment organisation, headquartered in Stockholm/Sweden, hold minority stakes in VFS Global.

