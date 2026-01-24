Abu Dhabi: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, joins as the Official Banking Partner of the inaugural Open Masters Games in the Middle East, to be hosted in Abu Dhabi.

The collaboration was formalised at a signing ceremony held in Abu Dhabi and attended by H.E. Aref Hamad Al Awani General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Futoon Hamdan Al Mazrouei, Group Head of Personal, Wealth, Business Banking and Privileged Client Group at First Abu Dhabi Bank, reflecting the shared vision of both organisations to supporting initiatives that promote, health, participation, and social cohesion while supporting Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for world-class sporting and lifestyle events.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 will welcome more than 25,000 participants from across the globe, who will take part in over 30 sports and disciplines from 6-15 February. The landmark multi-sport event celebrates lifelong fitness and the unifying power of sport, further underscoring Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a global hub for inclusive sport and large-scale international events.

As the Official Banking Partner, FAB will will also engage its employees, partners and clients through volunteering opportunities, sports participation and community initiatives, aligned with the Games’ “United by Sport, Active for Life” vision.

H.E. Aref Hamad Al Awani General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council said: “The partnership with First Abu Dhabi Bank strengthens our ability to deliver a world-class Open Masters Games while extending its impact far beyond competition. Together, we are building a sustainable Masters movement across the UAE that promotes lifelong activity, wellbeing, and a higher quality of life for generations to come”.

Futoon Hamdan Al Mazrouei, Group Head of Personal, Wealth, Business Banking and Privileged Client Group at First Abu Dhabi Bank, said: “We are proud to be the Official Banking Partner of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026. This partnership builds on FAB’s long-standing commitment to sport as a platform for inclusive participation and community engagement and reflects our broader strategy to support initiatives that create lasting social and economic value. The Games align with our focus on healthier lifestyles

and bringing people together through shared experiences. We look forward to welcoming participants from around the world to Abu Dhabi.”

About First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a global footprint beyond 20 markets, FAB is the finance and trade gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). With total assets of AED 1.38 trillion (USD 376 billion) as of September-end 2025, FAB is among the world’s largest banking groups. The bank provides financial expertise to its wholesale and retail client franchise across three business units: 1) Investment Banking & Markets, 2) Wholesale Banking, and 3) Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client Banking Group FAB is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, with a stable outlook. On sustainability, FAB holds an MSCI ESG rating of ‘AA’, and is also ranked among the top 6% of banks globally by Refinitiv’s ESG Scores and ranked the Best diversified bank in MENA by Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating.

For further information, visit: www.bankfab.com

For media-related queries, please contact the Communications team on PRandmedia@bankfab.com