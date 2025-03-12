Genesys, an IPO-ready global leader in customer experience and call centre technologies

DUBAI: Leading fintech consortium Qi of multi-sector companies, has announced a major transformation of its customer experience system through the integration of advanced Generative AI and Cloud technology from Genesys, an IPO-ready global leader in customer experience and call centre technologies.

Qi’s omnichannel and digital transition significantly enhanced both customer and employee satisfaction. The transition led to 80% reduction in customer response time, and 60% savings in monthly telecom costs.

M/s Customer Experience Ltd, the implementation partner of Genesys, is expanding the integration the new software into Qi’s customer care system. With the enhanced service delivery, Qi has moved on next-level customer services as well as employee engagement.

Qi’s adoption of Genesys Cloud CX marks the first implementation of this technology within Iraq’s fintech sector. It will play a key transformative role in Iraq’s journey towards world-class customer service technologies for the country’s digital economy as envisioned by the founder of Qi, Mr. Bahaa Abdul Hadi.

Earlier this month, an agreement between Qi and Customer Experience Ltd for Genesys Cloud CX was signed at Qi’s office located in Dubai Media City.

Mr. Bahaa Abdul Hadi, Chairman of Qi, said: “The partnership is a pioneering step in integration technologies in Iraq’s financial sector. It marks the first Genesys project for Iraqi FinTech industry. The CX system seamlessly integrates the voice and digital channels. We are proud to say that it is setting a new benchmark in Iraq’s financial services industry.”

Mr. Yıldırım Duyargil, Founder & CEO of Customer Experience Limited, said: “It is exciting working with Qi. We are implementation of the world's most powerful cloud and AI technologies to address specific needs, providing personalized solutions and empowering Qi’s operations.”

California-based global software major Genesys, with EMEA offices in Dubai Internet City, empowers organizations of all sizes to improve loyalty and business outcomes by creating the best experiences for their customers and employees.

Mr. Ali Munaem, CEO of Qi, said: “Today’s collaboration has brought the best-in-class solutions to our millions of customers, which has made it easier for them to navigate and connect. By orchestrating all digital and voice channels, we aim to improve service integrity and accessibility, offering our customers a cohesive and responsive service across multiple platforms.”