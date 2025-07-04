Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has successfully concluded a weeklong roadshow in the UK, strengthening its ties with the British business community and spotlighting Ras Al Khaimah’s growing appeal as a strategic base for international expansion.

Led by RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad, the delegation engaged in a series of high-level business-to-business meetings with companies in manufacturing, high-tech, luxury goods, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors. The engagements highlighted the growing interest in Ras Al Khaimah’s investor-friendly environment, which combines cost-effectiveness with access to world-class infrastructure and regional markets.

The roadshow included RAKEZ’s participation in key business platforms, including the British Chamber of Commerce’s event, ‘Doing Business in the UAE’, held at the University of Manchester. The RAKEZ team also joined the prestigious ‘UK/UAE Stakeholder Reception’ in London, where government leaders and business executives discussed the evolution of the UK-UAE trade and investment relationship.

“RAKEZ is built on the belief that global business success comes from creating the right environment—one that enables agility, scalability, and meaningful connections,” said Jallad. “During this trip, we were able to demonstrate how Ras Al Khaimah offers more than just an alternative—it offers a competitive advantage backed by the comprehensive support from RAKEZ.”

RAKEZ is already home to over 3,200 British investors, with the number of active UK investors growing by over 37% in the past two years. The upward trend reflects increasing awareness of Ras Al Khaimah as a competitive and credible alternative for international expansion.

British businesses thriving at RAKEZ include global names such as Ahmad Tea, which produces millions of tea bags daily for export to +80 countries; A2C, a circular economy-driven laptop remanufacturer producing 50,000 units a month; and Spatial Composite, a supplier of advanced aviation training equipment serving markets across Asia and the US. Others include Polar Manufacturing, a carbon composite innovator; Green Rock, a sustainable packaging pioneer; and Waste to Wonder, a social enterprise repurposing surplus corporate furniture for global donation.

This success is underpinned by the robust UAE–UK economic relationship. From Q4 2023 to Q3 2024, the UAE ranked as the UK’s 19th largest trading partner, 15th largest export market, and 20th largest import source. In 2023 alone, the UK’s FDI stock in the UAE reached USD 26 billion, while UAE investments in the UK stood at USD 4.5 billion.

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 30,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.