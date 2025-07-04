Manama, Bahrain: For the second consecutive year, Tree of Life Social Charity Society has tied up with ACE Gallagher in a heartfelt initiative dedicated to supporting orphaned children in Bahrain.

ACE Gallagher Insurance Brokers Bahrain team members contributed through donations and volunteering, working hand in hand to create a memorable art workshop held at Artology, a vibrant and inclusive art studio. The event brought together ACE Gallagher employees and Tree of Life’s children aged 6 to 12, fostering creativity and hope.

Each child received a themed mood board centered around the idea of “a brighter tomorrow with love,” sparking imagination and positivity. Employees sat side by side with the children, co-creating colorful canvas paintings that beautifully expressed each child’s unique vision and spirit.

To maintain the joyful atmosphere, lunch was shared among the children and volunteers, deepening the sense of warmth and togetherness. The smiles, laughter, and genuine moments of connection between the volunteers and the children made the initiative truly unforgettable.

The children’s artwork radiated joy, creativity, and hope. ACE Gallagher proudly announced that the paintings will be displayed in their Bahrain office, with the most creative piece featured on the company’s official end-of-year greeting card, shared with clients, suppliers, and partners across the region.

Eng. Khalil Al-Dailami, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tree of Life Social Charity Society, said: "Once again, our partnership with ACE Gallagher has brought light and hope to the children through the power of art. Such collaborations are essential in nurturing creativity and building a brighter future for those in need."

Yolla El-Khoury, CEO of ACE Gallagher Holding, added: "Engaging with Tree of Life has been a powerful experience for our team. It shows how collective care and compassion can truly transform lives, and we remain committed to making a positive difference in the communities we serve."

This partnership is a reflection of ACE Gallagher’s deep-rooted belief that empathy, connection, and care are the cornerstones of a more inclusive and hopeful future for all.

Founded in 2012, the Tree of Life Social Charity Society operates under the law provisions on private bodies and associations in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Society offers its services indiscriminately to all segments of the Bahraini community, focusing on social welfare, support for orphans, aid for underprivileged families, health care, and social activities.

About The Tree of Life Social Charity Society

The Tree of Life Social Charity Society aims to be a role model for associations, combining Islamic values with professional excellence in diverse charitable actions and projects. Its mission is to strengthen social bonds within the community by promoting charitable and humanitarian activities. The Society believes in collective responsibility to improve the quality of life in the community and take pride in successful initiatives that make a lasting impact.

ACE GALLAGHER:

ACE Gallagher is a leading regional broking firm with over 70 years of expertise. Known for earning the trust of its partners and clients alike, ACE Gallagher's collaboration with Gallagher, the world's third-largest insurance broker, has pushed them to new heights. With 16 offices across seven countries, ACE Gallagher blends local insights with global reach, delivering personalized solutions and top-tier claims and risk management services across a range of industries. ACE Gallagher stands out for their agility, resilience, and forward-thinking approach to the ever-changing market. Their mission: to leverage the vast knowledge and experience and to deliver exceptional services that ensure their clients' utmost satisfaction while fostering mutual growth