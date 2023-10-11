Manama – "Design Your Future," an initiative founded by FinMark Communications with the support of Lead Partner CrediMax, proudly announces the release of its fourth podcast episode featuring the insightful perspective of Ms. Mashael Isa Fairooz, Founding Partner, and Board of Director at JEO Capital Management. The episode was unveiled at Harbour House in the presence of prominent CEOs and senior leaders representing both the private and public sectors.

The “Design Your Future” podcast series has become a popular part of the campaign, which is dedicated to is dedicated to empowering high school graduates, university students, and vocational training program participants in actively shaping their future. The fourth episode of the podcast series was presented once again by Ms. Zahraa Taher, Managing Director of FinMark Communications. In keeping with the tradition of involving promising young talent, Mohammed Helal, a Networking Engineering Student, and the founder of e-sports Majlis in Bahrain, also took part in the episode.

Ms. Fairooz emphasized the significance of creativity, resilience, and networking in one's career journey. She highlighted that creativity plays a vital role in any career path, with each life experience contributing to skills development. Ms. Fairooz noted that challenges are an inherent part of a successful career, requiring perseverance and effort, but the ultimate rewards are worth the journey. Furthermore, she stressed the importance of networking as a key to success. She encouraged students to expand their horizons by interacting with individuals from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and countries. In a departure from traditional thinking, she emphasized that a degree, while valuable, should not overshadow the significance of practical experience gained through internships, even if they are unrelated to one's field of study.

"Design Your Future" was inaugurated in February 2023, aligning with the Kingdom of Bahrain's vision to accelerate human capital development and cultivate a highly skilled and qualified national workforce, as outlined in Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030. This initiative, in addition to its dynamic podcast series, comprises engaging skills development days, and various programmes aimed at nurturing core competencies and attributes indispensable for future success.

