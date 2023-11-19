Amman, Jordan – Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygienic paper products, recently sponsored the Youth Speak Forum, an annual global initiative organized by AIESEC in over 100 countries.

The event, which took place recently, successfully gathered 150 ambitious university students and fresh graduates from various backgrounds. Through stimulating dialogues and shared experiences, the forum addressed the significant obstacles confronting today's youth.

Besides sponsoring the event, Fine Hygienic Holding played an active role in its panel discussions where its Chief Supply Chain Officer, Maen Tabari, represented the company during the Partners Panel that was centered around the significance of the sustainable development goals (SDGs) and how organizations and individuals can contribute towards achieving these goals. In his speech, Tabari highlighted FHH's commitment to these objectives especially SDG 12 that pertains to sustainable consumption and production patterns where he highlighted the different initiatives the company implement to support it and help in preserving the environment.

Commenting on FHH’s participation, Maen Tabari said, "At Fine Hygienic Holding, we strongly believe in nurturing the potential of the younger generation and empowering them to become the leaders of tomorrow. This is the reason behind our partnership with AIESEC and our active participation in the Youth Speak Forum. We aim to inspire and guide these students toward a brighter and more sustainable future. And our commitment to education and sustainable development is a testament to our vision of creating a better world."

AIESEC, which was founded in 1948, is a global platform for young people to explore and develop their leadership potential. As a youth-led organization, its mission is to achieve peace and unlock the full potential of humankind by activating leadership qualities in young individuals through practical experiences in challenging environments.