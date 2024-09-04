Amman, Jordan – Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygienic paper products, has announced its continued partnership with Bank al Etihad for the sixth edition of the esteemed Shorouq Career Comeback Program, which helps women resume their careers after taking voluntary breaks to care for their families. This marks the second consecutive year FHH has committed to this transformative initiative.

Building on the success of last year’s collaboration, FHH will again offer participants a valuable opportunity to gain practical experience through a 6-week on-the-job training program. This hands-on experience will be further enriched by the Shorouq Program’s comprehensive training modules, designed to equip participants with essential soft skills and facilitate a smooth transition back into the corporate world.

Commenting on this ongoing partnership, Dima Haddadin, Chief Human Resources Officer at FHH, remarked, “We are delighted to be part of the Shorouq Program for the second consecutive year. The success of our previous collaboration reaffirmed the program’s significant impact on enabling women and revitalizing their careers. Our collaboration with Bank Al Etihad reflects FHH’s deep commitment to community empowerment, particularly women, aligning with our core values and vision.”

FHH’s involvement in this program underscores its longstanding dedication to advancing women’s rights in the workplace. As the first paper mill in the region to sign the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and a staunch supporter of the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), FHH champions inclusivity and empowerment. FHH is proud to offer comprehensive mentorship programs, strong support systems, and inclusive policies that foster an environment where women can thrive and achieve their full potential.