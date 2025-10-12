Amman, Jordan – Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), the MENA region’s leading manufacturer of hygienic products, has announced the launch of the sixth edition of its flagship CSR program, Fine Academy, in Jordan.

The program is designed to upskill Jordanian youth based on the evolving needs of the job market. Selected diploma and university students will receive an intensive, three-month paid internship at FHH’s facilities and offices, combining theoretical knowledge, hands-on experience, and soft skills development.

Building on the success of previous editions, this cohort expands the program beyond the factory environment. Participants will be placed across departments based on their backgrounds, including Manufacturing for diploma students, as well as Sales and Human Resources for university students.

Fine Hygienic Holding’s management emphasized that reaching the sixth edition of Fine Academy is a key milestone and a testament to the group’s ongoing commitment to investing in young local talent. The program’s expansion reflects the company’s strategic focus on preparing youth for successful careers while contributing to the Jordanian economy by nurturing the workforce of the future.

Launched in 2021, Fine Academy has yielded excellent results, with several past participants offered full-time roles at FHH due to their exceptional performance. Following its success in Jordan, the program was expanded regionally, with the second edition in Egypt held earlier this year.

Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), the MENA region’s leading manufacturer of hygienic products, serves consumers in more than 80 countries around the world. Originally established as a paper manufacturer, FHH has transformed into a wellness company dedicated to enhancing health and wellbeing. The company offers a diverse array of award-winning products, including sterilized facial tissues, napkins, kitchen towels, toilet paper, baby diapers, adult briefs, wipes, and jumbo rolls. It also offers away-from-home products and services to meet the needs of all types of private and public institutions. Additionally, FHH has expanded into the wellness space with natural iced teas and innovative nutritional supplements.