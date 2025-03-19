The premier platform for fostering India-Africa collaborations will be held on 17–18 July 2025, focusing on key sectors including energy, agriculture, healthcare, artificial intelligence (AI), critical minerals, and education.

Connecting Africa’s $3.5 trillion frontier markets with India’s $4 trillion economy to boost investment, trade and joint ventures.

Mumbai: India Africa Business Network (IABN) is pleased to announce the fifth edition of the India Africa Entrepreneurship and Investment Summit, hosted in Nairobi, Kenya - East Africa’s economic hub and international centre, at the time of the Great Wildebeest Migration, 17–18 July 2025. This invite-only exclusive summit hosted in collaboration with Kenya Investment Authority, is designed to create opportunities for Indian and African entrepreneurs, enabling them to learn, share, and foster entrepreneurial collaborations, particularly for those seeking joint ventures and B2B connections..

The fifth edition of India Africa Entrepreneurship and Investment Forum wishes to build upon the remarkable success of its previous four editions which were hosted three times in Mauritius and once in Kenya. Pre-eminent entrepreneurs, thought-leaders, policy-makers, and investors from both Africa and India will discuss opportunities and challenges of investing in each other’s geographies and connecting with potential investors and entrepreneurs investing or co-creating joint ventures and market access arrangements at the same time.

Emphasising his enthusiasm for the summit, Baljinder Sharma, Convenor, India Africa Business Network, states “Over the last four years, the summit has been a platform for building on the historical and economic relationship between India and Africa, this year we wish to delve deeper into collaborations in different sectors such as energy, agriculture, healthcare, AI, critical minerals, and education. This will benefit both the economies.”

With participation from experts across different sectors, the fifth edition promises to be a significant platform for regional as well as international entrepreneurs. The fifth edition includes notable advisory members including Sushil Jiwarajka, Chairman, Artheon Group of Companies; Busisa Moyo, Chief Executive Officer, United Refineries; Nirmala Sankaran, Co-Founder, HeyMath; Pradeep Gupta, Chairman, CyberMedia Group, Padmaja Ruparel, Founding Partner, IAN Fund; Tomi Davies, CIC, TVC Labs; Satya Narayanan R, Chairman and Executive Director on the Board, CL Educate; Zachariah George, Managing Partner, Launch Africa Ventures; Anirudh Damani, Managing Partner, Artha Venture Fund; Ramesh Awtaney, Founder and Chairman, ISON Group; and several others.

Since its inception in 2018, IABN has emerged as a catalyst for creating new collaborations between Indian and African enterprises where both large established enterprises and startups can find space for discussions and demonstrations of their products and services. The fifth edition of India Africa Entrepreneurship and Investment Summit will further enable IABN’s cause and create opportunities for seasoned experts and budding entrepreneurs alike.

About India Africa Business Network

India Africa Business Network (IABN) provides a space for people to connect, share, and learn from one another by cultivating meaningful relationships and opportunities to collaborate in the following sectors.