Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has officially announced a final call for submissions regarding the 7th edition of the prestigious Sharjah Translation Award, also known as the ‘Turjuman Award’. This unique literary prize aims to promote Arabic literature globally by encouraging publishers to translate works by renowned Arab authors into other languages.

The Turjuman Award, with a prizepool valued at AED 1.4 million, is the first of its kind on the international level and honours both foreign translations and translated Arabic works that contribute to boosting cross-cultural communication and showcasing exceptional Arabic literature and its intellectual and creative prestige. This year’s edition is supported and sponsored by Al Marwan Group.

The deadline for submissions is August 31, 2024, and the winners will be announced during the opening ceremony of the 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).

In a statement about this year’s award, HE Ahmed Al Ameri, CEO of the SBA said, “The Turjuman Award is in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qassimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and aims to support and encourage translated literary works that bridge nations ultimately progressing human civilization. It also reflects the leadership of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, as well as the Arab and Muslim world’s keen interest in building communication with the global community based on the exchange and appreciation of diverse cultures.”

Recognising and rewarding the translation ecosystem

The competition is open to all Arab and international publishing houses that have foreign translations from an original publication issued in Arabic in its first edition. To submit works for consideration, the publishing house must provide four hardcopies of the translated book and one Arabic copy, a 500-word written summary in Arabic or the translation language, as well as proof of copyrights and documents pertaining to the legitimacy of the translation, publishing, and circulation.

The award is designed to recognise and commend all involved in the translation process and rewards the translator with AED 100,000, while the international publisher who published the translation receives 70% of the remaining prize money, and the Arabic publisher of the original Arabic book receives 30%.

For more information and to submit for the award, applicants are encouraged to visit the Sharjah Book Authority’s official website: https://www.sibf.com/en/awards?awardid=17