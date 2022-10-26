Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: The Red Sea International Film Festival today announced that Film AlUla, a film agency established to promote and support film and TV production in the County of AlUla situated in northwest Saudi Arabia, will strengthen its ties with the Festival as the newly appointed strategic sponsor of this year’s edition.

Film AlUla will present the Audience Award and the Best Saudi Film Award, each one holding a prize value of $50,000 for the winning films.

Film AlUla Audience Award is a vote-based, audience-driven award designed to encourage the festivalgoers’ engagement with the films and inspiring the audience to appreciate and celebrate creativity in cinema. The winning film will be awarded $50,000 in prize money.

Film AlUla will also present the Best Saudi Film award voted on by the audience at the Festival. The award celebrates creative Saudi talents and innovative Saudi works that are faithful to their identity, heritage, and cultural depth, boasting originality in their presentation.

AlUla’s pristine locations featuring some of the most dramatic landscapes in the world has welcomed a slate of local, regional, and international productions. Productions most recently shot in AlUla include Ric Roman Waugh’s upcoming action thriller ‘Kandahar’ starring Gerard Butler, the Russo brothers’ intense drama ‘Cherry’ starring Tom Holland and the debut feature from exciting filmmaker and influential member of the new cinema wave in Saudi Arabia Tawfik Alzaidi’s ‘Norah’ featuring an all-Saudi cast.

Since opening for production in 2020, Film AlUla has been developing a vibrant and successful film friendly ecosystem and is currently leading the development of a landmark infrastructure project which will see the first phase comprised of two purpose-built state-of-the-art film studios to service the growth in demand.

In addition to presenting two prizes, Film AlUla will present an exhibition booth at the Festival Red Sea Souk to promote the unique and breath-taking location along with the 40% cash rebate program and a range of support incentives to assist in the development and production of international and local feature films, television series, commercials, and documentaries shot in AlUla.

Mohammed Al Turki, CEO of the Red Sea International Film Festival, explained: “AlUla is a filmmaker’s dream location, its spectacular sites are now being discovered by the world and we look forward to sharing the stunning scenery and wealth of stories with audiences for years to come. We are delighted to be partnering with Film AlUla on these two important awards, celebrating Saudi talent and the Audience Award to distinguish the top title at the Festival as voted by the viewing public. The Red Sea International Film Festival is committed to supporting all aspects of filmmaking, but fostering home-grown talent and one-of-a-kind filming locations like AlUla, is our priority.”

Charlene Deleon-Jones, Executive Director at Film AlUla added, “We are thrilled to strengthen our support of the Red Sea International Film Festival as we share the same goals of creativity, driving the growth of the Kingdom’s film industry and championing and promoting homegrown talent around the world. The sponsorship of these two awards celebrates the most exciting, innovative new films and cinematic storytelling which is at the heart of everything we strive to achieve in AlUla. We are proud to be a strategic sponsor of the Festival’s second edition and look forward to working with the Red Sea International Film Festival for many years to come.”

Full details and can be found via redseafilmfest.com

About the Red Sea International Film Festival

The second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival will bring the best in Arab and World Cinema to Jeddah, nestled on the eastern shore of the Red Sea. The Festival will showcase a compelling slate of new and diverse films, alongside a retrospective program celebrating the masters of cinema as well as introducing audiences to exciting new voices from the region and beyond. The Festival will provide a platform for Arab filmmakers and industry professionals from around the world to connect, host feature and short film competitions, and present a series of events, masterclasses, and workshops to support emerging talent.

Running alongside the Festival is the Red Sea Souk, the Festival’s industry market, designed for global exchange and partnerships between the international and Saudi film industries. The four-day market will offer a packed program of curated events to foster co-production, international distribution, and new business opportunities. The Souk offers unbeatable access to the new vibrant Saudi scene, as well as the best of the Arab market through pitching sessions, one-on-one meetings, screenings, industry talks, and networking events.

The Red Sea International Film Festival will take place from December 1 -10, 2022.

