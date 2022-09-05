Dubai, UAE: PlanRadar, Europe’s leading field management platform for documentation, task management and communication in construction and real estate projects, has recently announced its launch in the UAE. The establishment of a regional headquarters in Dubai will support the further expansion throughout the entire MENA region.

The platform digitises all daily processes and communication across real estate and construction. PlanRadar connects all stakeholders and provides real-time access to valuable project data, enabling teams to increase quality, cut costs and complete work faster. The easy-to-use platform adds value to every person involved in a building’s lifecycle, from contractors and engineers to property managers and owners, with flexible capabilities for all company sizes and processes.

Commenting on the launch, Ibrahim Imam, PlanRadar Co-Founder and Co-CEO, said: “We see a great openness for digital innovations as well as a large number of ambitious construction and real estate projects, which makes the region an ideal market for us. In addition, we have been able to acquire several customers in the region in recent years who are already using our product very successfully, so opening a physical branch to support our further growth was a logical step for us.”

Better Tools for Project Managers in the MENA Region

Together with its launch in the UAE, PlanRadar has introduced a new scheduling tool, designed to ease construction and maintenance challenges, providing clearer task oversight, and helping meet agreed deadlines.

The new ‘Gantt View’ enhances PlanRadar’s existing platform by visualising the key phases in a project. Combining its user-friendly interface with an easy-view display, it allows users to create project schedules to a standard, universally recognised Gantt model.

Unlike other, similar tools, ‘Gantt View’ works within PlanRadar’s existing Ticket functionality, making it more efficient, flexible and user friendly. It empowers users to perfectly plan the project journey, enabling them to build clear, robust charts from existing task lists, plotting key milestones and highlighting priority actions. Assisting with the identification of potential issues early on, it directly prevents delays and ensures projects are kept on track.

The new feature also ensures delays which do occur in the schedule are easily highlighted for quick resolution and, as changes to the project plan occur, users can quickly drag & drop items, to efficiently and seamlessly update the schedule. Essentially, it allows project managers to keep on top off any spontaneous changes or developments to ensure no stone is left unturned.

Able to work in conjunction with other popular scheduling software, customers can also import schedules from Primavera P6, Microsoft Project, or ASTA Powerproject. Users can then add their PlanRadar Tickets within the Schedule and modify the phases within PlanRadar as needed.