August 1, 2022: Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA)—the governing body for world motorsport has kicked off a summer tour that will see him travel around the globe in support of the FIA’s latest policies for developing greener and safer motorsport programs everywhere.

The tour follows Ben Sulayem completing six months at the helm of the FIA. A UAE national, he is the first non-European to hold the President position at the FIA, building on a distinguished career as a former rally driver champion and local businessman.

Ben Sulayem recently attended the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, the last F1 race before the summer break. Over the weekend, he discussed a wide range of issues with the drivers, team principals, and FIA technical teams, focusing on the issue of driver safety and health.

He has also visited the UK for the London E-Prix, the new round of the FIA Formula E World Championship. He met with Jamie Reigle, the CEO of Formula E, as well as the drivers and team managers participating in the race. Formula E is an FIA racing category created in 2014 that is 100% electric and became a world championship in 2021. The discipline is designed to promote clean mobility and to encourage the car industry to invest in electric vehicles. The FIA itself is developing an environmental strategy to become net-zero carbon by 2030, and by 2026, all the FIA world championships will run with sustainable energies.

Since his FIA election approximately six months ago, Ben Sulayem is credited with having opened a new era for the FIA. He has launched various audits to improve the organisation, open the FIA’s governance, and has appointed the first Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion manager at the FIA. In recent years, he has also played a decisive role in the development of motorsport in the UAE and throughout the Middle East, helping to make the region the new epicentre of the sport.