Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Feels Juice Bar and Kitchen, the UAE-based clean concept known for its popular, flagship venue located in Jumeirah 3, is delighted to unveil the opening of its fourth branch in the UAE and fifth branch globally. Nestled within the prestigious Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab resort in Dubai, the latest addition has opened as a true reflection of the brand’s remarkable success since first launching in 2022, and will continue to offer patrons all-natural and clean culinary delights that define Feels Juice Bar and Kitchen.

The highly anticipated new branch officially opened on February 24th and kicked off with an opening run, starting from the beloved flagship venue at Kite Beach and ending at Feels Marsa Al Arab, spanning a scenic 7 km route. Upon crossing the finish line, participants were treated to revitalizing smoothies from Feels Juice Bar and Kitchen, showcasing the brand's commitment to health and wellness.

The newest venue covers an expansive space spanning across 50.79 square meters, offering patrons both indoor and outdoor seating options. The indoor area boasts fully openable glass, seamlessly connecting the interior with the captivating outdoor surroundings. Adding a touch of novelty, the new branch introduces an innovative ice cream booth, where patrons can either order from the window or savor the experience within the venue, indulging in a delightful array of delicious and health-conscious flavors.

Established in 2020 under the visionary leadership of Mohamed Matar Al Falasi, Feels Juice Bar and Kitchen was born out of a profound passion for creating a space that champions clean eating, sparks creativity, and promotes an active lifestyle. The brand's commitment to empowering customer well-being and educating patrons on the importance of clean eating is evident at every turn, supported by a dedicated nutritionist and an in-house Head Chef.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the fifth expansion in the UAE, Mohamed Matar Al Falasi, Founder of Feels Juice Bar and Kitchen, remarked, "We are thrilled to announce the opening of our fifth branch at the prestigious Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab resort in Dubai, marking a significant milestone for our brand. Stemming from the success of 'Feels Juice Bar and Kitchen’ located on Kite Beach in Jumeirah 3, this expansion reflects our commitment to providing guests with all-natural and clean culinary delights. Nestled within the beauty of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, our newest venue merges signature flavors with a luxurious atmosphere."

Crafted with an unwavering commitment to quality, Feels Juice Bar and Kitchen's all-day dining menu embraces a spectrum of options, ranging from All-Day Breakfasts and Salads to Acai and Power Bowls, Sandwiches, Pressed Juices, Smoothies, Vegan Milkshakes, and more.

Employing high-quality ingredients while alleviating preservatives, the menu is a testament to the brand's dedication to both culinary excellence and promoting a healthy lifestyle. Each dish not only tastes delicious but also underscores Feels Juice Bar and Kitchen's ethos of providing nourishing and wholesome choices to its patrons.

More than just a provider of healthy and nutritional options, Feels Juice Bar and Kitchen places a high commitment to community building through fitness activations and collaborations, fostering a holistic approach to wellness. The establishment actively engages in community support with strategic alliances formed with local businesses in each locale. Through creative activities and collaborations, Feels Juice Bar and Kitchen endeavors to transform lifestyle habits and support local initiatives, creating a positive impact on the community it serves.

Feels Juice Bar and Kitchen extends a warm invitation to patrons to savor its offerings at its fifth location. All branches welcome guests on weekdays from 6:00 am to 12:00 am and on weekends from 6 am to 1 am, ensuring a convenient and accessible experience for all.

About Feels Juice Bar and Kitchen

Founded in 2020, Feels Juice Bar and Kitchen is Dubai's first local specialized juice bar and kitchen that encourages and educates customers on the importance of eating clean so it Feels right. Feels Juice Bar and Kitchen was born out of a passion for clean eating and creativity. With a goal to showcase the art of premium quality juicing & clean eating. The menu is by no means ordinary, with a dedicated nutritionist and clean eating head chef in-house the venue is constantly evolving and innovating its menu to offer clean, nutritious, and healthy offerings that are convenient.

