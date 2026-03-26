FedEx Express Corporation (FedEx), the world’s largest express transportation company, was named one of Fast Company’s 2026 most innovative logistics companies, highlighting the impact of its groundbreaking efforts to reshape global trade, simplify the cross-border shipping experience, and strengthen economic resilience for businesses and consumers worldwide. As the largest company recognized in the logistics sector, FedEx brings unmatched scale and influence, underscoring its leadership in driving industry innovation. Drawing on more than 50 years of expertise, FedEx continues to enable and expand global trade. From helping small businesses bring their dreams to life and products to the world, to transporting critical healthcare shipments where they’re needed most, FedEx works to make global supply chains smarter for everyone.

Key innovations Fast Company highlighted:

Customs AI — A generative-AI assistant (chatbot) embedded into the FedEx Ship Manager™ platform that guides customers through Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) selection and shipment documentation

— A generative-AI assistant (chatbot) embedded into the FedEx Ship Manager™ platform that guides customers through selection and shipment documentation HTS assists customers in their selection of correct HTS codes for U.S. import clearance

assists customers in their selection of correct HTS codes for U.S. import clearance FedEx International Shipping Assist (FISA) — A no-fee, self-service tool on fedex.com that recommends Harmonized System codes, estimates duties and taxes, and provides required customs forms

— A no-fee, self-service tool on fedex.com that recommends Harmonized System codes, estimates duties and taxes, and provides required customs forms FedEx Import Tool (FiT) — Enables electronic payment of duties and taxes for importers without a FedEx account, deployed across key U.S., Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa (MEISA) regions

— Enables electronic payment of duties and taxes for importers without a FedEx account, deployed across key U.S., Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa (MEISA) regions Tariff Resource Hub & Regulatory Shipping News — Centralized guidance and trusted education platforms complemented by regional webinars engaging thousands of participants

In response to regulatory supply chain shifts in 2025, FedEx:

Expanded customs brokerage capacity and adjusted network resources to maintain service levels

Accelerated rollout of AI-driven clearance and classification tools to reduce delays and surprise fees

Launched education campaigns and webinars to help shippers and consumers navigate evolving rules

About Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies List

Since its inception in 2008, Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list has become a definitive global benchmark for celebrating organizations that are reshaping industries and influencing society through bold, forward‑thinking ideas. Each year, hundreds of companies are rigorously evaluated by Fast Company’s editors and writers, who assess nominees across four critical dimensions: innovation, impact, timeliness, and relevance. Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognized 720 honorees across 59 sectors and regions this year. The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com.

Contact: Natali Fahmi

Communications Advisor

FedEx Middle East and North Africa

natali.fahmi@fedex.com