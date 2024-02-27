Designed to be faster than ocean freight and more cost-effective than air freight, this new solution from FedEx can help businesses optimize their logistics.

Dubai, UAE — FedEx Logistics and FedEx Express, subsidiaries of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), are launching the new FedEx Less-than-Container Load (LCL) Priority service, offering a customs-cleared port-to-door and door-to-door solution with a strategic balance of speed and affordability while providing a new benchmark in efficiency. It adeptly connects the Asia Pacific with key Middle East markets* through an integrated ocean and road network.

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) trade with Asia is expected to grow to US$578B by 2030, with Gulf economies looking to boost ties with the world's fastest-growing region[1]. Considering this trade landscape, the LCL Priority service is designed to support the increasing importance of the trade relationship between the two dynamic regions.

“The FedEx LCL Priority service isn't just a logistics solution; it's an approach redefining trade between Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Our innovation-driven culture is at the core of this service, offering our customers not only streamlined shipping but also a strategically responsive solution to the rapidly evolving trade dynamics of the Asia Pacific–Middle East corridor. It's about anticipating needs and exceeding expectations in a crucial global trade link. Ocean trade in this context is fundamentally important, as it remains a vital artery for the flow of goods, fostering economic growth and connectivity across continents,” said Edward Hui, Vice President of Asia, Middle East, and Africa at FedEx Logistics.

“The FedEx Middle East Road Network (MERN) is an integral component of this strategic multimodal offering, providing seamless redistribution to key Middle East markets for Asia Pacific businesses that ship to the UAE through ocean shipping,” said Taarek Hinedi, Vice President of Middle East and Africa Operations at FedEx Express. “This ocean-road solution leveraging the wider FedEx network is designed to optimize delivery in terms of cost, time, and convenience. Our commitment goes beyond transportation; we are enabling businesses to elevate their shipping strategies and align with the evolving global trade landscape.”

The FedEx LCL Priority service provides businesses with the flexibility for an experience tailored to their specific needs, whether they are prioritizing faster delivery or cost-effective shipping. By working with a single point of contact at FedEx, businesses can streamline their shipping operations and eliminate the complexities of having to deal with multiple freight forwarders. Additionally, the solution’s end-to-end track and trace visibility enables advanced monitoring from port-to-door for enhanced efficiency and transparency.

The LCL Priority ocean-road solution may reduce transit times by 8 to 10 days** over ocean freight from Asia Pacific to Middle East countries, offering customs clearance and designed to help improve speed, efficiency, and costs.

* Key Middle East and MERN markets: Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

** Transit times and services may vary depending on shipment type, exact origin, and destination.

FedEx Express is the world’s largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. FedEx Express uses a global air-and-ground network to speed the delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

FedEx Logistics plays a key role within the FedEx portfolio with its comprehensive suite of integrated logistics solutions. The company provides air and ocean freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, customs brokerage, and trade management tools and data from a single trusted source. For more information, visit fedex.com/logistics.

