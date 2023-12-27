Cairo: In a move towards reshaping the future of fintech and digital payments in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) restaurant industry, "Fawry," the leading digital banking and payments technology company, proudly announces its strategic partnership with "Simple Touch," a prominent player specializing in cutting-edge business management software and enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions for the food and beverage sector across the region.

The objective of this collaboration is to elevate Simple Touch's restaurant management systems by integrating the latest innovative financial technologies provided by Fawry within the MENA region. Speaking on the significance of this alliance, Mohamed Kamel, Head of Acceptance Business Development and Billers Relationship Management at Fawry, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted about this fruitful collaboration with Simple Touch, aiming to revolutionize the restaurant sector by infusing innovative technology into their extensive customer base across the MENA region”.

Kamel expressed Fawry's pride in its proven track record in digital payment solutions, emphasizing the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of the food and beverage industry through this strategic partnership. He added, "Our goal is to provide an integrated and innovative solution that caters to the needs of companies in this sector, ultimately enhancing their efficiency and elevating the overall customer experience”.

Hady Samir, co-founder and head of the commercial sector at Simple Touch, echoed Kamel's sentiments, expressing pride in the partnership with Fawry as a significant opportunity to strengthen their presence and expand their business innovatively across the region. Hady stated, "This collaboration marks a milestone in combining our expertise in developing business management software in the food and beverage industry with Fawry's innovative technologies in the realm of fintech and digital payments”.

Hady Samir highlighted the cooperation's goal of delivering cutting-edge solutions in the regional restaurant sector, clarifying its potential to improve performance and efficiency across the industry. The agreement is poised to empower food and beverage business owners, facilitating advanced technological solutions that streamline financial operations and digital payments for restaurant customers throughout the MENA region.

This strategic alliance unfolds within the broader context of ongoing development in the food and beverage sector in the MENA region, aiming to align with evolving industry needs. The collaboration is anticipated to be a catalyst for the advancement of digital payment systems within the food and beverage sector across the region, paving the way for further extensive cooperation in the future.