Dubai: Fastmarkets and Emirates Steel - part of EMSTEEL group - are proud to announce the signing of an agreement establishing a five-year strategic partnership. Under this agreement, Emirates Steel will serve as the "Regional Host Sponsor" for the annual Middle East Iron & Steel Conference from 2024 to 2028.

This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of both organisations to advancing the Middle East’s and the UAE’s role as a global hub for the iron and steel industry. By leveraging Emirates Steel’s industry leadership and Fastmarkets’ global expertise in market analysis, the partnership will further elevate the conference’s profile, drive industry innovation and strengthen the region as a world leader in green-steel innovation.

Middle East Iron & Steel has long been a cornerstone event for the steel industry. This year’s event, which starts on November 18 at the Madinat Conference Centre in Dubai, brings together more than 1,300 key stakeholders, thought leaders, and innovators from more than 60 countries across the full supply chain.

This strategic alliance underscores Fastmarkets’ and Emirates Steel’s dedication to fostering regional growth and promoting the UAE and the Middle East as a dynamic force in the global iron and steel market.

Raju Daswani, CEO of Fastmarkets, said: “This partnership further strengthens Middle East Iron and Steel’s position as the number one event regionally and its increasing influence globally, reflecting the significant role the region itself has in leading the sustainable steel industry. We look forward to working together to achieve our shared goals and delivering ever more value to our stakeholders and all market participants.”

Saeed Alghafri, CEO of Emirates Steel, said: “We are honoured to be playing such a crucial role in positioning the UAE as a global hub for the iron and steel industry. With new challenges arising on the regional and global fronts, we have forged a truly impactful and sustainable alliance with Fastmarkets that aims to drive transformation and creates a platform for all stakeholders in the sector to exchange knowledge, discuss emerging trends and explore solutions that will shape our future.”

About Fastmarkets

Fastmarkets is an industry-leading PRA and information provider for the agriculture, forest products, metals and energy transition commodities’ markets. Fastmarkets serves its customers with commodity benchmark prices and assessments, forecasts, analytics, insights, news and events. Its data is critical for customers seeking to understand and predict dynamic, sometimes opaque markets, enabling trading and risk management.

Fastmarkets is a global business with a history dating from 1865 and is built on trust and deep market expertise. It has more than 650 employees spread across several global locations including the UK, US, China, Singapore, Brazil, Bulgaria, Belgium, Ukraine and Finland. Fastmarkets is a privately held UK-registered company owned by its shareholders and Astorg, a European private equity firm.

For more information, please visit our website: www.fastmarkets.com

About Emirates Steel, part of EMSTEEL Group

Emirates Steel, part of the EMSTEEL Group, the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer, leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and over 70 international markets with high-quality finished steel products, creating a comprehensive one-stop shop for industry’s steel requirements. Established in 1998, Emirates Steel grew from a simple re-roller of imported steel billets to an integrated steel plant with a total steel capacity of 3.5 million tonnes per year, producing rebar, heavy and jumbo sections, wire rod, sheet piles and steel billets.

With share exceeding 60% of the UAE rebar market and 80% of the heavy sections and sheet piles markets, Emirates Steel is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals and enhancing its sustainable practices.

As the world’s first steel player to decarbonise its supply chain, Emirates Steel is a global leader in low-carbon steel production. It has also developed the MENA region’s first green hydrogen project to elevate the standard of green steel production and set industry benchmarks for national hydrogen economy goals. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, it operates several state-of-the-art plants that not only fuel some of the nation’s most iconic projects but drive Abu Dhabi's economic diversification goals as a world class manufacturer of high-quality steel.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emsteel.com.