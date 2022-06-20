Farmbox puts customers first with over 3,700 products now available on technologically advanced digital platform and additional convenient delivery options

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Farmbox, an award-winning farm-to-table e-commerce platform and a subsidiary of Yas Holding’s Food and Agriculture Division, Elite Agro Holding, has announced updates to its e-commerce platform and mobile application, aimed at further improving customer experience.

In addition to the existing next-day delivery option, Farmbox customers can now schedule a delivery slot that fits with their daily or weekly routines, helping reduce food waste, whilst ensuring reliability, consistency, and convenient access to ultra-fresh, local, and authentic farm-to-table fruit, vegetables, and premium meats, along with a wide range of highly-curated, local and international ready-to-eat and pantry items.

The new Farmbox.ae website and mobile application boast new user-friendly features. These include improved search functionalities, enhanced shopping recommendations, wish lists for on-the-go planning, multiple delivery address options, and highly secure payment options including Apple Pay, to meet today’s customer needs and lifestyles.

Dr. Abdulmonem Almarzooqi, Division CEO of Elite Agro Holding, said: “At Farmbox, we put our customers first by bringing the freshest produce, thoughtfully sourced from our farms and trusted local partners, direct to their homes in conveniently fast timeframes. This is how we have built a loyal and growing customer base and strong market position over the years. We look forward to giving our customers an all-new Farmbox experience with the launch of our new e-commerce technology across a fantastic range of thoughtfully sourced items.”

Farmbox.ae offers mindful grocery shopping to help customers reduce their food miles, whilst increasing their access to the freshest organic and premium produce at the touch of a button. Over 3,700 products are now available, including a wide range of fruit, vegetables, meat, dairy products, and specially curated boxes such as “Seasonal Fruit and Vegetable Box”, “Perfect Cheeseboard”, and “Breakfast Box” for added convenience.

To ensure freshness, Farmbox sources produce from over 30 of their very own Elite Agro farms based in the UAE and beyond, including Marmum Dairy and the well-loved Elite Berry brand. For added convenience, customers can also browse a variety of specialty items to suit every type of dietary requirement and filter produce by origin.

Farmbox was recognised for its outstanding achievements in delivering fresh, healthy, and organic food, winning the Fresh Produce Foodtech of the Year at The Leaders in Foodtech Awards 2021.

About Farmbox

Farmbox, established in 2016, is an authentic farm store with a clear mission to offer customers fresh, organic, and premium food and beverage items from farm to table through their convenient app and website that provides a direct to home delivery service throughout the UAE. The award-winning e-commerce platform offers over 3,700 locally curated and internationally sourced exclusive products.

Loved for its ultra-fresh boxes and pursuit of sustainability, Farmbox is constantly expanding its offering to cater to customers’ modern lifestyles and well-being, all available at the touch of a button. Their product range includes an incredible selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy and dairy alternatives, organic produce, meats, eggs, spices, teas, health foods, chocolates and flowers, all sourced from the UAE and beyond. Moreover, Farmbox sources many of its products from over 30 UAE farms owned by its parent company, Yas Holding, including Marmum Dairy, one of the oldest yet most technologically advanced dairy producers in the UAE.

Website: https://farmbox.ae/

About Elite Agro Holding

Elite Agro (EAG) is a leading international producer and distributor of fresh produce with a well-established business presence across the UAE, GCC, Serbia, Mauritania, Ethiopia, and Morocco. Their diverse range of fresh produce, grown and produced from over thirty farms and across thousands of hectares of land, includes forages, wheat, vegetables, fruit, dairy, chicken, flowers, olive oil, and honey.

EAG’s primary objective is to provide high-quality, affordable, and reliable sources of fresh, locally-grown produce for its customers whilst playing a vital role in food security through the efficient use of natural resources. By combining modern science with a respect for nature and biodiversity, Elite Agro ensures healthy farming is at the heart of its trusted fresh food operations.

As part of the prominent UAE-headquartered investment group Yas Holding LLC, Elite Agro also provides large-scale farming solutions, farm management services, and farming construction services to clients who seek opportunities in agriculture, in addition to owning the well-renowned Marmum Dairy in the UAE.

Website: http://www.eag.ae/

About Yas Holding LLC

Yas Holding is a UAE-headquartered investment company with a multi-business portfolio spanning nine sectors, 7,500 employees, and 60 operating subsidiaries. The Group is in growth mode, expanding business interests in agriculture, food, healthcare, education, aviation, real estate, FMCG, technology and services across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Website: http://www.yasholding.ae/