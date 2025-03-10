Dubai, UAE – With the Eid holidays just around the corner, UAE residents are eagerly packing their bags and preparing for exciting getaways. According to musafir.com, the country’s leading travel management company, there's been a noticeable shift towards family-oriented, spontaneous, and experiential travel.

Nearly 60% of travelers are choosing outbound trips, while 40-45% are booking for inbound travel to welcome family and friends for local celebrations largely due to the pleasant weather and the unique offerings of local destinations. Many expatriates are also taking this opportunity to visit their home countries, highlighting the emotional and cultural significance of Eid as a time for reunions and togetherness.

This increase in travel demand has driven a 30% rise in the popularity of Eid travel packages compared to last year, showcasing the growing enthusiasm for holiday escapes. Whether reuniting with loved ones or embarking on a long-awaited adventure, travelers are embracing the spirit of Eid and the joy of exploring new destinations.

However, with the surge in demand, airfares on popular routes have climbed by 15-20%, and hotel rates have risen by 20-30% during peak travel periods. As a result, all-inclusive holiday packages have become an attractive option, offering travelers an affordable and stress-free way to plan their trips.

Popular destinations this year include the CIS countries—Azerbaijan, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia—thanks to their ease of access with visa-on-arrival or e-visa options. Meanwhile, interest in Europe – Swiss, Italy, Germany, Latvia, France etc., Southeast Asia and African destinations like Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, South Africa, Kenya, and Zanzibar is on the rise, as UAE residents seek unique cultural experiences, affordable luxury, and unforgettable culinary journeys.

While spontaneous travel remains a trend, many are also planning ahead for visa-dependent destinations, such as Europe and Japan. One particularly affordable European gem that's catching attention is Latvia. This destination offers a perfect blend of charm, adventure, and affordable luxury, making it an ideal choice for those looking to explore new and unexplored horizons.

Raheesh Babu, COO of musafir.com, speaking about the Eid holidays, said, “Eid-Al-Fitr, Eid-Al-Adha, as well as the summer and winter breaks, are peak travel seasons where we see a huge upsurge in outbound travel. People increasingly use these holidays to explore new destinations, a trend that has been growing year after year. Post-COVID, we have witnessed a steady growth of 20-25% annually in travel demand. Travel has become an essential part of life, as people value experiences and cherish time spent with family and friends, creating lifelong memories.

Even though the need and desire for travel have increased, travelers are now more mindful of staying within budget. As a result, budget-friendly destinations and group travel packages have gained significant popularity. These options offer comfort, convenience, and affordability, allowing families to enjoy a well-planned vacation without financial strain.

At musafir.com, we curate exclusive packages tailored to the preferences of UAE travelers. Our meticulously crafted all-inclusive holiday packages start at AED 3,199 per person covering flights, 4- or 5-star accommodations, city tours, and visa assistance. Every detail is designed to prioritize comfort, safety, and happiness, ensuring a seamless and unforgettable travel experience.”

With visa-free, visa-on-arrival, and e-visa options available for destinations like Turkey, Georgia, CIS countries, and Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Morocco, last-minute travel remains a strong trend. This accessibility allows UAE residents to plan spontaneous getaways without the usual logistical challenges.

