Doha, Qatar – Al-Futtaim Auto and Machinery Company (FAMCO) Qatar is pleased to announce the successful sale of a large fleet of VOLVO FMX460 4x2 Heavy-Duty Tractor Head trucks to Al Nasr Holding (Venture Gulf Engineering), a leading business conglomerate in Qatar. The sale was finalized on May 22, 2024, with representatives from both companies present to commemorate the occasion.

The 25 new VOLVO FMX460 4x2 trucks will join Al Nasr Holding’s existing fleet of 36 Volvo trucks, significantly enhancing their logistics capabilities. The FMX460 model is renowned for its robust design and advanced safety features. These include a driver side airbag, roll-over protection, side collision avoidance support, forward collision warning, and a factory-fitted rear camera. Furthermore, the trucks are equipped with Volvo Connect for improved fuel efficiency, productivity, and environmental impact, along with an FM sleeper cab for driver comfort.

Venture Gulf Engineering, a subsidiary of Al Nasr Holding, is set to utilize these new trucks as part of their strategic expansion with new projects in Doha, Qatar. The expansion involves upgrading their logistics fleet to over 650 heavy vehicles to meet the growing demands and provide quicker service to clients in the City. The new location at Ras Laffan Support Service Area will bolster their service capabilities and support the company’s growth trajectory.

About Doha Marketing Services Company:

Doha Marketing Services Company W.L.L. (DOMASCO), part of Al-Futtaim Automotive, is a leading multi-brand company in Qatar. Representing top brands like Honda, Volvo Cars, Volvo Trucks & Buses, GAC Motor, KingLong, Linde, Police, Casio and many more, DOMASCO offers a diverse portfolio, including passenger and commercial vehicles, motorcycles, electronics, and watches. With over 15 showrooms and a strong dealer network in Doha, DOMASCO is renowned for exceptional after-sales service, ranking 1st in Qatar by the Japanese Automobiles Manufacturers Association. Established in 1965 and rebranded in 1995, DOMASCO's 350 associates are dedicated to delivering outstanding customer satisfaction.

For PR Inquiries: Ahmad@qqomms.com