Dubai, UAE: Fakeeh University Hospital, a world-class healthcare and academic facility in the UAE, celebrated International Nurses Day (May 12th) with a two-day event at the facility under the theme “Nurses: A Voice to Lead: Invest in Nursing and respect rights to secure global health.” For the second year in a row, Fakeeh University Hospital took this opportunity to honor and express their constant gratitude to the hardworking Nursing Department who have continued to make valuable contributions to patients, families, and staff.

Led by Mr. Mohammed Fakih, Chief Nursing Officer at Fakeeh University Hospital, the celebration included several activities highlighting cultural diversity and connecting minds. Mr. Fakih added: “We at Fakeeh University Hospital are pledging to diversity, and vow to be committed, aware, knowledgeable, skillful, and competent towards Fakeeh University’s culturally diverse patients and colleagues. Believing that together we achieve more, Fakeeh University Hospital will continue to rally UAE Nursing leaders to enhance and advance the nursing practice.”

Based on patient testimonials and feedback, Fakeeh University Hospital conducted a DAISY Award ceremony, an award that is given to a deserving nurse, honoring 24 DAISY nominees. The award was won by Mrs. Shilpa Vinod, a registered nurse at the Women’s Health Unit at Fakeeh University Hospital.

A special photo exhibition titled “Diversity Illuminated” showcased diversity within the Nursing Department and highlighted the hard work that takes place every day. Claudie Strydom, photographer behind this project added: “It is very rewarding to help showcase the nursing industry and to have the freedom to express a story through images. Working with the guidance of Marlies Klok, Head of Academic & Training Affairs at Fakeeh University Hospital, this year we focused on the wonderful diversity that goes beyond the cliché. Each image portrays underlying and unseen diversity. The UAE has certainly mastered the art of bringing cultures together peacefully, and these images celebrate that.”

Marlies Klok added: “I find it important to tell the story of the Nursing Workforce, the biggest task force in healthcare. Following up to what Claudie has explained, our idea was to portray the unseen diversity in the beautiful group of nurses of Fakeeh University Hospital as well as illuminate the importance of embracing diversity as a strategy to become stronger worldwide in times where great shortage is threatening the profession."

Coinciding with the exhibition’s theme of cultural diversity, the Nursing Department designed different stations representing the different ethnicities that make up the taskforce, emphasizing how these differences when united and embraced can influence the health of the nation and significantly impact global health and universal health care.

The two-day event was witness to Fakeeh University Hospital’s first Nursing Symposium, titled “Connecting Minds.” The accredited program endorsed nurses at all levels by addressing the role of nurses in risk assessment and management to enhance patient safety and quality of care. Bringing together registered nurses from across the UAE, the symposium was an open platform to discuss knowledge and challenges faced to ultimately work towards building a stronger nursing workforce.

The celebratory event was concluded by the launch of Fakeeh University Hospital’s Nurses Newsletter. This quarterly platform provides an ongoing opportunity for the Nurses Department to share their stories, achievements, and voice.

Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, Vice President – UAE and Growth Office, CEO, Fakeeh University Hospital, added: “Diversity is one of our main pillars here at Fakeeh University Hospital. We celebrate it every day through our work. Our aim was not only to exemplify our culturally diverse staff but to showcase the outstanding work our nurses are continually achieving. Putting our patients first day in and day out, this was their day.”

Fakeeh University Hospital is a hospital and medical university brought by the pioneering Saudi healthcare provider group, Fakeeh Care. With a rich legacy of over four decades, Fakeeh Care is committed to delivering medical excellence and championing outstanding research in the UAE. Fakeeh University Hospital is a 350-bed state-of-the-art facility, located in Dubai Silicon Oasis, which has the capacity to provide primary, secondary, and tertiary care to more than 700,000 patients a year. It is equipped with cutting-edge technology and smart systems that are built to meet the unique needs of the hospital and UAE patients. Fakeeh University Hospital uses innovative diagnostic technology, advanced data-assisted, and automated medication dispensing systems, which combined with leading medical experts, make patient diagnoses, and care precise and efficient. In the coming years, operating as a teaching hospital in Dubai, Fakeeh University Hospital will provide world-class medical education to the future generations of doctors in the UAE, expand the medical horizons of practicing healthcare experts, while also bringing the latest research to its patients. The hospital is a benchmark for medical collaboration, international affiliations, and combines medical education with evidence-based medicine in a modern environment. For more information, visit www.fuh.care.