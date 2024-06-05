Dr Soliman Abdel Kader Fakeeh Hospital Company (the “Company”), and its subsidiaries hereafter referred to as “Fakeeh Care Group”, “FCG”, or the “Group”, one of Saudi Arabia’s premier integrated providers of high-quality healthcare, trusted by millions of families for more than four decades, today listed its shares on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange following the successful completion of its initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”). The Company is now trading under the ticker symbol: 4017.

A total of 49,800,000 Ordinary Shares were sold in the Offering, including 30,000,000 new Ordinary Shares (the “New Shares”) and 19,800,000 existing Ordinary Shares (the “Sale Shares”) (collectively, the New Shares and the Sale Shares represent the “Offer Shares”).

The Final Offer Price for the Offering was set at SAR 57.5 per share, the top end of the previously announced price range, with 90% of the Offer Shares allotted to institutional investors and 10% to individual investors. The Offering raised gross proceeds of SAR 2.9 billion (US$ 764 million) for the Company and the Selling Shareholders.

The book building process saw significant demand from a broad range of institutional investors and generated an order book of SAR 341 billion (US$ 91 billion), resulting in a subscription coverage of approximately 119 times the total offered shares. The retail offering had an order book of SAR 4.15 billion and was 14.5x covered.

Dr Mazen Soliman Fakeeh, President of Fakeeh Care Group, said:

“Today marks a historic milestone for Fakeeh Care Group as we commence trading on the Saudi Exchange. Since 1978, we have been dedicated to providing high-quality, integrated healthcare that is accessible, personalized, and compassionate. Our IPO represents a significant step forward in our journey, allowing us to further invest in our mission of delivering patient-centric care and expanding our footprint across the Kingdom.

"As we align our growth strategy with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, we are committed to enhancing our market-leading position in Jeddah and extending our presence to key cities such as Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, and NEOM. The overwhelming interest in our IPO from investors reflects their confidence in our highly effective healthcare model, our commitment to academic excellence, and our ability to successfully integrate advanced technologies into our medical facilities.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the entire Fakeeh Care family, whose dedication and hard work have made this moment possible. To our new shareholders, we welcome you and look forward to achieving new heights together. We always have been, and remain committed to, creating sustainable value for our patients, shareholders, and the broader community, as we continue to play a pivotal role in Saudi Arabia's healthcare sector for decades to come."

-Ends-

