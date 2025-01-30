Bahrain – FACEKI, a leading provider of advanced fraud prevention technology, and Payment International Enterprise (PIE), a prominent financial services provider, Signed an agreement that will enable PIE to integrate FACEKI’s cutting-edge Anti-Fraud and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) screening solutions to enhance the security and integrity of their customer transactions.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony attended by senior executives from both companies. This partnership underscores the commitment of both FACEKI and PIE to leveraging innovative technologies to combat financial crime and protect customer data.

Hamza Al-Ghatam, CEO of FACEKI, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “We are thrilled to partner with PIE, a leader in the financial services industry. Our advanced Anti-Fraud and AML screening solutions will provide PIE with the robust tools needed to safeguard their customers’ transactions and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our mission to create a safer digital environment for all.”

Shabbir Modi, Managing Director of PIE, also shared his thoughts on the agreement: “PIE is a leading fintech company committed to maintaining high compliance standards across our services. We prioritize the highest levels of security and trust for our customers. By integrating FACEKI’s cutting-edge solutions, we are proactively addressing the challenges of fraud and money laundering. This partnership will not only strengthen our security protocols but also reaffirm our dedication to providing exceptional service to our clients..”

The integration of FACEKI’s solutions will enable PIE to detect and prevent fraudulent activities in real-time, ensuring that their customers’ financial transactions are secure and compliant with international AML regulations. This partnership highlights the commitment of both companies to innovation and excellence in financial security.