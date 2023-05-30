Cairo: First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), one of the largest banks operating in Egypt, announced the launch of its payment gateway ‘Access by FABMISR’, to simplify the transactions of businesses, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and social e-commerce merchants, to shoulder their sustainable growth. This comes as part of FABMISR’s strategy that aims to support the state’s endeavors to achieve digital transformation and financial inclusion.

‘Access by FABMISR’ is the ultimate online payment gateway that enables all businesses, including social e-commerce merchants, to accept, manage, and track their online payments and transactions easily and securely. The payment gateway also provides businesses with website tools, solutions, and payment link services to help merchants create online stores easily and professionally.

Commenting on the launch, Shmais Fakhry, Head of E-channels and E-payment Acceptance at FABMISR, said: “At FABMISR, we are keen to provide all segments of the society, with the latest services and solutions to meet their business needs. With that in mind, the FABMISR team successfully launched ‘Access by FABMISR’ to support businesses and projects of all sizes, by helping them enhance their competitiveness and ensure achieving their sustainable growth by leveraging the digital economy, which will further drive Egypt’s economy.”

“The newly established payment gateway demonstrates FABMISR’s and FAB group’s capabilities in leading the digital transformation narrative in the banking sector in Egypt. As the most secure bank in the region, FABMISR offers various solutions that suit different business needs, backed by best-in-class security standards, wherein, the gateway features 3D protection for all financial transactions. This comes as part of our firm commitment to support the state’s efforts in achieving digital transformation and financial inclusion in Egypt,” added Mariam El Samny, Head of Consumer Banking at FABMISR.

‘Access by FABMISR’ reflects the bank’s commitment to supporting all segments of Egyptian society, especially youth. In addition to strengthening the state’s efforts toward achieving digital transformation and financial inclusion. The payment gateway enables various segments of society, especially young business owners and social e-commerce merchants, to access banking services and e-payment solutions with easy procedures and high-security standards.

ABOUT FABMISR:

FABMISR, a subsidiary of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group (FAB), is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Egypt. FABMISR’s local network operates through 62 branches, where it provides leading banking products and services that cater to all customer segments; along with achieving the highest value for its stakeholders and employees. Moreover, the bank offers a personalized banking experience to meet the various expectations of its customers from large organizations, SMEs and consumers whilst utilizing its global experience to support stakeholders, entrepreneurs and the local economy.

FAB is one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions with an international network spanning over five continents. The bank also offers global relationships, extensive experience, and financial strength to support local, regional, and international companies seeking to manage their businesses at home and abroad.

FAB is rated Aa3, AA- and AA- by Moody's, Standard & Poor's (S&P, and Fitch, respectively), making it the most robust aggregate rating of banks in the Middle East and North Africa region. FAB is also a regional leader in sustainability and is part of the MSCI ESG Leaders Index and FTSE4Good EM.

For more information on FABMISR, please visit https://www.fabmisr.com.eg/en/