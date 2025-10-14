Abu Dhabi: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, has announced a new partnership between First Abu Dhabi Bank’s National Housing Loans (NHL) platform and the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), the custodian and regulator of the Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector. This is a new milestone in the digital transformation and the delivery of smart government services enabling real-time digital integration, that streamlines the customer mortgage experience. This strategic collaboration aims to transform the homeownership journey by offering customers a seamless and fully integrated digital experience that speeds up data updates, accelerates transactions, and reduces both steps and effort.

Through this transformation, FAB NHL beneficiaries will access real-time mortgages validation and instant access to verified property data from ADREC. This removes the need for data updates and branch visits, which expedites approvals and elevates the customers’ experience.

This integration transforms the customer journey towards a fully digital customer experience by consolidating separate processes from multiple entities into one seamless platform. It speeds up application processing and paves the way for proactive services for First Abu Dhabi Bank customers, delivering a truly differentiated experience.

As part of this transformation, FAB has introduced electronic signatures and seals within the digital mortgage experience, a significant milestone in the Bank’s comprehensive digitalization agenda. This initiative also supports environmental protection by reducing the carbon footprint, underscoring FAB’s commitment to sustainability and the adoption of smart solutions that align with the UAE’s vision for a green economy.

Khaled Al Zaabi, Head of National Housing Loans at FAB said: “This milestone reflects our commitment to reimagining the customer experience through innovation, advanced digital solutions and strategic partnerships. By fully integrating customer experience including the entire mortgage journey within FAB’s ecosystem, we are delivering a seamless and unified experience that elevates housing standards in the UAE, reinforces our leadership in innovation, and creates meaningful, lasting value for our customers and the wider community.”