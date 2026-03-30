Abu Dhabi: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, has hosted a virtual AI Agentathon in collaboration with Presight and supported by Microsoft. The initiative brought together internal and external participants to develop AI-driven solutions addressing real business challenges across the Bank.

The Agentathon forms part of FAB’s broader strategy to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence and embed advanced technologies across its operations. The one‑day, innovation sprint convened business stakeholders, technical experts and global technology partners to solve predefined business challenges and develop practical, scalable solutions. A joint evaluation panel, with representation from all participating organisations was established to assess the final outputs.

Four cross-functional teams, comprising FAB business and technology representatives alongside experts from Microsoft and Presight, worked collaboratively throughout the day to design and present AI-driven solutions. The programme concluded with final presentations to the panel, with concepts assessed based on their potential impact, feasibility and alignment with business priorities.

Artificial intelligence is a core pillar of FAB’s strategy and a key enabler of its evolution into a data-driven organisation. The Bank is focused on scaling AI across the enterprise in a disciplined and responsible manner, prioritising use cases that enhance decision-making, improve efficiency, and elevate client experience. The Agentathon underscores FAB’s commitment to moving from pilot initiatives to tangible impact by accelerating the development of practical, deployment-ready solutions. Through collaboration with partners such as Presight, FAB continues to advance its ambition to embed AI across the bank and reinforce its position as a regional leader in innovation.

The Agentathon reflects FAB’s continued focus on advancing innovation through hands-on collaboration, enabling faster development and validation of AI solutions that support operational efficiency, enhance decision-making and deliver improved customer outcomes.

The concepts developed during the session are expected to inform future AI initiatives and enterprise use cases across the bank, supporting FAB’s long-term digital transformation agenda and reinforcing its position as a leader in AI-driven banking innovation in the region.

About First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a global footprint beyond 20 markets, FAB is the finance and trade gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). With total assets of AED 1.40 trillion (USD 382 billion) as of December-end 2025, FAB is among the world’s largest banking groups. The bank provides financial expertise to its wholesale and retail client franchise across three business units, including Investment Banking & Markets, Wholesale Banking, and Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client Banking Group.

FAB is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, with a stable outlook. On sustainability, FAB holds an MSCI ESG rating of ‘AA’, and is also ranked among the top 6% of banks globally by Refinitiv’s ESG Scores and ranked the Best diversified bank in MENA by Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating.

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