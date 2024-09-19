According to F5’s 2024 State of Application Strategy (SOAS) Report, 88% of enterprises are currently deploying apps and APIs across a mix of on-premises and cloud or edge environments. The report also highlights significant challenges faced by today’s enterprises as they manage apps across multiple infrastructure environments. More than one third of respondents (38%, nearly double the 2023 figure) operate apps across six or more different environments.

F5 is in a strong position to help organisations adapt to these trends, and currently offers the industry’s most effective and most comprehensive AI-ready app and API security suite. This includes recently launched solutions such as F5 Distributed Cloud Services Web Application Scanning, BIG-IP Next Web Application Firewall (WAF), and NGINX App Protect for open source deployments.

“Streamlined operations across distributed environments is more important than ever before. At GITEX Global, we’re doubling down on how we’re simplifying the management and security of the huge numbers of applications and APIs that are at the heart of modern AI-driven digital businesses,” said Mohammed Abukhater, RVP for the Middle East, Türkiye and Africa at F5.

“APIs are now the target of most cyberattacks, and organizations of all sizes must complement their web app security solutions with comprehensive API security. F5’s expansive portfolio brings our leading security capabilities to both traditional and modern apps and APIs—enabling customers to maintain consistent security policies across data centre, cloud, and edge deployments."

F5 Distributed Cloud Services Web Application Scanning, provides effortless and continuous identification of all apps and APIs across an organization’s digital domains. Featuring one of the industry’s most intuitive and comprehensive web app scanners, it automates the scanning process, generating deep and insightful analysis of potential vulnerabilities. By minimizing the attack surface and bolstering the security of sensitive data within app and APIs, Distributed Cloud Web App Scanning ensures a robust defence against cyberthreats, safeguarding digital assets while maintaining business integrity.

F5 BIG-IP Next WAF enhances enterprise security posture across a constantly evolving threat landscape, protecting APIs and web apps from human and bot-driven attacks. BIG-IP Next WAF can also facilitate and manage “security as code,” ensuring that app and API protections can be integrated early and throughout the development pipeline. This unified approach promotes seamless transitions from testing and staging to production environments.

F5 NGINX App Protect WAF on OSS further brings the power of F5’s leading app security engine to Kubernetes-based applications in public clouds and on-premises deployments. With sophisticated security features and a smaller footprint, the solution separates the control and data planes, significantly reducing the corresponding attack surfaces.

NGINX One simplifies app security and delivery for Dev, Ops, and Platform teams

In other portfolio developments set to make an impact at GITEX Global 2024, F5 has announced the general availability of F5 NGINX One. The solution combines advanced load balancing, web and application server capabilities, API gateway functionalities, and security features in a dedicated package.

Customers are now able to simply manage and secure F5 NGINX instances and NGINX Open Source from a single cloud management interface. End-to-end visibility speeds apps to market and enables advanced features like AI more efficiently versus a traditional siloed approach.

The new offering makes NGINX technology easier to deploy, unlocking capabilities unmatched by competitors. NGINX One consolidates formerly individual offerings such as NGINX Plus into a unified solution, leading to cost savings and simplified deployments. Via the new NGINX One Console, customers can ensure global policy compliance and establish a comprehensive view of NGINX, making it easier for organizations to do the right thing for their teams and their business.

F5 Collaborates with Intel to Simplify the Security and Delivery of AI Services

GITEX Global 2024 will also see F5 underline its ability to bring robust application security and delivery capabilities to AI deployments.

This includes a joint solution with Intel that combines security and traffic management from F5’s NGINX Plus with the optimisation and performance of the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit and Infrastructure Processing Units (IPUs) to deliver superior protection, scalability, and performance for advanced AI inference.

The integrated solution is particularly beneficial for edge applications, such as video analytics and IoT, where low latency and high performance are crucial. By running NGINX Plus on the Intel IPU, the solution helps ensure rapid and reliable responses, making it ideal for content delivery networks and distributed microservices deployments.

“Teaming up with Intel empowers us to push the boundaries of AI deployment. This collaboration highlights our commitment to driving innovation and delivers a secure, reliable, and scalable AI inference solution that will enable enterprises to securely deliver AI services at speed. Our combined solution ensures that organizations can harness the power of AI with superior performance and security,” said Kunal Anand, Chief Technology Officer at F5.

Media contact

Roger Field

Wallis PR

F5@wallispr.com