As part of MENA's growth trajectory, EY Studio+ will scale up its team by 500% by 2030, connecting regional talent with over 7,000 global professionals and 200 regional specialists

Riyadh – EY launched Studio+ in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), a globally integrated offering designed to help organizations reimagine experiences and unlock growth in an AI-driven economy. The launch took place at EY MENA’s regional headquarters in King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), Riyadh, bringing together senior leaders from across industries.

Abdulaziz Al-Sowailim, EY MENA Chairman and CEO, says: "As the region strengthens its global influence, governments and organizations are moving at unprecedented speed to meet economic priorities and transform how they serve citizens, customers and communities. From digital government services to modernized banking journeys and energy sector platforms, organizations are under pressure to deliver impact at speed. EY Studio+ marks a pivotal change in enabling this progress, bringing together the best of EY's global capabilities with deep regional understanding to help shape the future with confidence.”

EY Studio+ empowers organizations to unlock value by creating transformative experiences that inspire people and shape markets—delivering end-to-end transformation. By integrating design, technology, and commercial insight, EY Studio+ partners with clients to realize their growth ambitions.

Omar Odeh, EY MENA Consulting Leader, added: "Experience has become the defining source of competitive advantage, whether for a bank, an energy provider or a government entity. EY Studio+ supports clients end-to-end – from defining the experience they want to deliver, to making it real through technology, data and execution. This is not about strategy alone but delivering real impact."

EY Studio+ brings together over 200 regional specialists in design, marketing, sales, and customer experience, with direct access to a global network of more than 7,000 professionals. By 2030, the MENA Studio+ team is set to grow by 500%, aligning with the region’s ambitious growth trajectory.

At the launch event in KAFD, EY signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with STC. This agreement reflects EY’s continued commitment to fostering strategic collaboration across the Kingdom and to driving impactful, ecosystem-led innovation.

Serkan Memisoglu, EY MENA Studio+ Leader, said: “Our teams help organizations turn bold experience ambitions into measurable outcomes by combining human-centered design, AI-powered technology, and commercial insight. This integrated approach represents a fundamental shift in how experiences are conceived, delivered, and scaled—moving people, businesses, and markets forward.”

EY Studio+ draws on a broad portfolio of capabilities and deep experience to inform strategy and deliver transformative experiences through:

Customer experience: Helping businesses build empathy with their customers and design, build and scale differentiated experiences to drive value

Product and service innovation: Working with organizations and their ecosystems to incubate, launch and iterate new products and services

Marketing, sales and service transformation: Transforming the front office operations of marketing, sales and service to enable efficiency and effectiveness

Backed by EY’s multidisciplinary network and ecosystem partners, EY Studio+ teams are already helping organizations worldwide reimagine customer experiences, innovate products and services, and transform marketing, sales, and service functions. The MENA launch marks a significant milestone in EY’s continued investment in customer and growth capabilities across the region, reinforcing its commitment to supporting public and private sector leaders as they reimagine experiences in an increasingly digital, AI-enabled economy.

